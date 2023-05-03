TEC has completed a 64-mile project that will increase broadband in Taylorsville that will connect more than 600 homes.
“The list of positive impacts of high-speed internet in unserved and underserved communities is long and covers a broad spectrum, but at the end of the day, it’s all about enhancing the quality of life,” said Chris Rhodes, president and CEO of Southern Pine Electric. “I’m excited for the citizens of the Taylorsville community and our members, and I congratulate TEC on reaching another milestone.”
In addition, the company announced that it had completed construction on a broadband internet expansion project in Covington County that will increase Gigabit-speed internet coverage by an estimated 52 miles, providing connectivity to more than 750 homes and businesses.
TEC was one of 386 competing companies in the Federal Communications Commission auction in November 2020, which awarded $9 billion for the provision of broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas throughout the United States.
TEC, with the assistance of the FCC, will fund the building and delivery of broadband access to portions of Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties. Once all phases are complete, this project will bring fast-fiber internet access to more than 23,000 residential and business customers in rural Mississippi.
“Even after 100 years of connecting communities, TEC’s commitment to our customers never wavers,” CEO Joey Garner said. “We are thrilled to expand high-speed internet access to residents and business owners in Covington County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.