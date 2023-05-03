TEC logo

TEC has completed a 64-mile project that will increase broadband in Taylorsville that will connect more than 600 homes. 

“The list of positive impacts of high-speed internet in unserved and underserved communities is long and covers a broad spectrum, but at the end of the day, it’s all about enhancing the quality of life,” said Chris Rhodes, president and CEO of Southern Pine Electric. “I’m excited for the citizens of the Taylorsville community and our members, and I congratulate TEC on reaching another milestone.”

