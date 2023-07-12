Robert Mayo of Sandersville won the Sertoma Club of Laurel's 2023 tee-ball raffle, a $3,500 cash prize. Mayo was treated to lunch at a recent weekly club luncheon meeting, where he was presented with the check by the club’s tee-ball commissioner Jason Hoffman and Sertoma member Randy Holland. Also, 5-year-old Ashlyn Douglas, who played for the Rebels, received a $200 check for selling the most raffle tickets overall, plus another $200 check for being the player who sold the winning raffle ticket. Sertoma hosts the tee-ball program for 3- to 6-year-olds annually to raise funds from raffle ticket sales to assist community members with speech and hearing needs. (Photos submitted)
