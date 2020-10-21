Earlier this week, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department again arrested a teenager who is accused of being involved in a July shooting in Louin.
Germerio Holloway, 19, of Louin was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to an assault call. He was already out on felony bond when he was arrested, so Judge Marvin Jones denied his bond.
Previously, Holloway was accused with Jaquan Radcliffe and Tavion Radcliffe of firing weapons in the Hardy Loop Community twice and robbing people at gunpoint.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired into a home near County Roads 16 and 167B and responded to a robbery report about 30 minutes later on County Road 168. Two days later, deputies received another report of shots fired into a home on County Road 168. Responding to that call, police apprehended two of the teens. Holloway was charged with armed robbery.
The JCSD also arrested Stephanie Sherman, 27, of Stringer on conspiracy charges; the woman conspired to deliver drugs in the Stringer area, Sheriff Randy Johnson said. Sherman made her initial appearance in court before Judge Jones Wednesday afternoon.
