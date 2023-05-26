A Laurel teenager was arrested after being accused of holding a young woman against her will and sexually assaulting her at a residence, police reported.
Antonio Trujillo, 19, was arrested by Laurel police on Wednesday on two counts of sexual battery and kidnapping after going to Laurel Municipal Court to pay a ticket.
The young, unidentified woman went to South Central Regional Medical Center on May 11 and said that she had been sexually assaulted. Hospital officials contacted the Laurel Police Department, and an officer went to SCRMC to talk with her. She stated that she had been sexually assaulted and held against her will by Trujillo.
Trujillo is charged with kidnapping and two counts of sexual battery, “due to the nature of the crime,” LPD Capt. Michael Reaves said, without elaborating.
Trujillo’s bond had not been set as of early Friday afternoon, but because he was out on bond for three burglaries at the time of his arrest, it was likely that bond would be revoked and he would have to remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until the previous charges are handled in Jones County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.