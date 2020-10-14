Police on Wednesday evening arrested Jadarius Keyes, 18, and charged him with the killing of a Louisiana man.
Details of the arrest are unknown, but Keyes was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center at 5:39 p.m., according to the Jones County Sheriff's Department jail docket. He is charged with capital murder and armed robbery. Anyone who is convicted of capital murder faces the death penalty or life in prison with no chance of parole.
The Laurel Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.
Keyes, who turned 18 in August, is accused of shooting the unidentified man “multiple times” as he and a woman sat in a Ford F150 pickup at South Park Village on Johnson Circle after 10 p.m., LPD Lt. Michael Reaves said. The victim was described as a white man in his 30s from Louisiana. He was not being identified pending the notification of his next-of-kin. LPD officials were helping keep the woman safe as they prepared to get information from her. She was uninjured in the shooting.
Police were called to the scene of the shooting at 10:17 p.m. and Keyes was developed as a suspect after “talking to witnesses and some legwork,” Cox said.
Investigators were still working on the case to find out what the Louisiana man and woman were doing and what led to the shooting.
It was believed that the Louisiana couple was just passing through the area. It wasn’t known if they had any ties to the community.
Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also assisted, Cox said.
