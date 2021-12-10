The suspect in a pair of recent break-ins at Professional Automotive was nabbed Friday after crashing a Ford Mustang that had been stolen from the shop overnight, according to reports.
Brandon Bang, 18, was charged with two counts of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and motor-vehicle theft after being taken into custody by the JCSD on Longview Drive — between Highway 29 and Indian Springs Road — where he had crashed the car. The shop was broken into and tools, cash and other items stolen on Monday night, according to an ad that the business is running offering a reward for the return of the items or information that leads to the arrest of the responsible party.
The suspect who broke in Thursday night is accused of stealing some of the replacement items and taking a Tahoe for a “joy ride” before returning it and taking the Mustang. Look for more details as they become available.
In July Bang led deputies on a tri-county chase through Forrest, Perry and Jones counties after fleeing from a traffic stop near the Sheeplo community in Petal. Bang was charged with felony eluding police in a motor vehicle after driving 20 miles through back roads. No one was hurt during the chase. Forrest and Jones county sheriff’s deputies assisted in the chase along with Mississippi Highway Patrol.
His bond was set at $30,000 by Judge Wes Curry for the felony eluding in a motor vehicle.
