The teenage driver of a pickup that crashed off Highway 15 South on Saturday morning died of his injuries the next day, according to reports.
Hunter Breazeale, 16, was ejected after crashing a Ford Ranger into a tree along the 1100 block of the highway. He was airlifted by Rescue 7 to Forrest General Hospital, where he died on Sunday. He would have turned 17 on Oct. 25.
He attended Christian Life Church, which is near the scene of the crash in the Glade Community. A post on the church’s Facebook page said that Breazeale, who had attended school at the church since it opened, was on life support after the crash and was being taken off of it on Sunday morning.
“We love this boy like our own family and are asking everyone to pray!” read the post by Zoe Huff.
Breazeale and a teenage girl were both ejected from the vehicle. She was transported from the scene by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as “moderate injuries.”
The northbound pickup, which had a Lamar County tag, reportedly left the roadway and ran along a ditch before striking a culvert, flipping, then striking a tree and coming to rest on its side. Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, officials said.
EMServ took Breazeale to Highway 15 and Dummy Line Road, where volunteer firefighters set up a landing zone for the air ambulance. It was reportedly going to transport him to a Jackson hospital, but weather wouldn’t permit that, so he was taken to Hattiesburg.
A third occupant of the pickup was able to “walk away” from the crash, according to reports. It was not known if that teen was buckled in, but the other two were not, officials said.
Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Investigator Wayne Black of the Jones County District Attorney's Office and the Jones County Sheriff's Department.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council contributed
