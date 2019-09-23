A Northeast Jones student crashed her boyfriend’s Chevrolet pickup off Poole Creek Road on Saturday afternoon, avoiding a utility pole by inches and landing on the driver’s side in a ditch after crashing into a culvert. Karli Chandler, 16, was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries. “She is blessed,” said Angela Strickland, the mother of the victim’s boyfriend Zach Strickland. “We just thank God that she’s OK.” Zach Strickland, shown looking at a tire dangling from the axle, was traveling along behind Chandler in her car when the crash occurred. He indicated that there may have been a mechanical problem to a tire or axle that caused the crash. Volunteers from Rustin and Sandersville responded, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Dixie Electric also responded because the crash caused a brief power outage in the area.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
