Drug court participant gets 90 days after sending ‘horrible’ messages to 70-year-old family friend
A 19-year-old drug court participant was ordered to spend three months in jail after sending “extremely sexually vulgar” Facebook messages to a 70-year-old woman and other violations of the program’s policies.
Hunter Maskew was ordered to serve 90 days in the Jones County Adult Detention Center after the woman, a family friend, asked the judge to have grace and mercy for him.
“I’m just going to pray, believe and hope you will change your life,” Judy Williamson, 70, said from the witness stand, speaking directly to Maskew during a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court. “Only God can help you.
“I understand it’s the court’s decision,” she told the judge. “I still believe there’s some hope for him, help for him, but he’s got to be the one to want it and change his life.”
Williamson works at a general store near Maskew’s home and has been friends with his grandparents and other family members since “before he was born,” she testified. “He comes from a very good, loving family.”
Maskew was 17 when he was arrested for motor vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine in 2018 — the same year that Alex Crews and Timothy Meadows were convicted for the 2014 strangulation death of Williamson’s son Timmy. Crews and Meadows were 17 at the time he was killed.
“I knew he had been in trouble … and I tried to encourage him,” Williamson said of Maskew’s visits to the store she works at. “I accepted a (Facebook) friend request from him and I invited him to church.”
But she received a very different kind of invitation in a private message from Maskew on the social-media site. When she saw a picture of a tongue, she didn’t open the message, she testified. Then she got another suggestive private message … and then another one that mentioned her husband’s name.
“It floored me,” she testified, adding that she didn’t respond. “I was very disappointed. I have gone through some terrible things. I’ve forgiven people who have done a lot worse … and I will forgive you.”
Williamson hugged and forgave Crews and Meadows, even wiping one of the handcuffed men’s tears after they pleaded guilty to killing her son in the same courtroom two years ago.
“I don’t know what I did to have you disrespect me like that,” she said to Maskew. “I’m praying for you. It’s time for you to change and make your heart right.”
Maskew tried to choke back tears as he said, “I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I failed myself, I failed drug court, I failed my family … I want to crawl in a hole, it’s so embarrassing.”
Williamson said, “You’re not worthless, but you’ve got to change.”
Maskew was approved for Jones County Drug Court and was doing well on the program until recently, director Consuelo Walley testified. She received copies of the messages that Maskew sent Williamson and they were “extremely sexually vulgar,” Walley testified, so she had drug court officer Carrol Windham deal with him.
“This is so bad, I don’t want to read this. It’s horrible!,” said Judge Dal Williamson, who is no relation to the woman who received the messages. “This is some of the most sexually explicit language I’ve ever seen. It’s worse than anyone in this courtroom can imagine. I better not hear anyone say this is no big deal.”
After Maskew eventually admitted to Windham that he sent the messages, he and Walley decided to send him to the county jail for two weeks. He was released on Aug. 12, and the next day, he got into an altercation at the drug court facility with 45-year-old participant Lewis Rounsaville for talking to Maskew’s girlfriend Amber Ray Smith, who is also on drug court.
Rounsaville testified that he was there to take a mandatory urine test, as was Smith, and he spoke to her and asked a question about the facemask she was wearing. That’s when Maskew yelled expletives from Smith’s car, telling Rounsaville to quit “messing with” his girlfriend. Other witnesses supported his version of what happened.
“Two weeks before, he was at my house eating tacos,” Rounsaville testified. “I just thought he was being a young buck.”
Rounsaville testified that he later got text messages from Maskew’s mother Tracy and then others started posting messages on her Facebook page threatening him if Maskew got in trouble.
“I was upset,” his mother told the judge from the courtroom. “It was all me. I caused it. Punish me.”
Walley said there are rules for people who serve their sentences in drug court, and Maskew hasn’t been following them recently. He had been “doing great,” she said, and was entering the final phase of the program before graduation.
“He’s been showing a pattern of behavior that we’re not going to tolerate,” Walley said. “Participation requires compliance. His conduct has not been acceptable.”
That’s why he was brought before the judge to determine the appropriate sanctions for violating drug court’s policies and procedures.
Maskew pleaded with the judge for one more chance.
“I’m not an addict anymore,” he said, adding that he is “almost done” with the drug court program. “I’m a welder, and I’m good at what I do. I’ve asked God for forgiveness and I’m apologizing from deep in my heart. I’m not built for jail and I’m definitely not built for prison. It’s all gangs and drugheads, and I ain’t neither one. I love drug court and I’ll do anything to continue on it. Please don’t send me to that penitentiary.”
Mrs. Williamson spoke up for Maskew, too, recalling how her son spent time in prison before straightening his life out.
“Judge, my son was given a chance after he served his time,” she said.
Judge Williamson agreed to let Maskew continue in the program, after serving 90 days in jail, but he gave him some stern warnings, too.
“You’re not going to disrupt my drug court like that,” he said, “and these messages you sent to a 70-year-old woman … What’s wrong with you?”
When Maskew said he didn’t know, the judge snapped, “Well, you better get it under control. Get your head right. You can’t embarrass or disrespect this drug court without penalty.”
If Maskew has another violation, he will be tried for the two felonies he was charged with, motor vehicle theft and possession of meth, the judge said.
The judge also warned Tracy Maskew that if there are any more Facebook or text threats to Rounsaville, they will be turned over to to the District Attorney’s Office and the people who send them will be charged with making threats.
