Family lost everything in fire
Kimberly Collier went to the laundromat for about 20 minutes last Friday. When she returned, she found her home on Houston Road engulfed in flames. Volunteer firefighters from Shady Grove and Sharon were battling the flames and people were scurrying all about, but she didn’t see her five children, ages 3 to 15.
“All I saw was fire,” Collier said. “And when I saw it, my heart dropped because I couldn’t see my children.”
She soon found that her children were safe, thanks to the bravery of her oldest daughter Alivia Knight and the selflessness of a few good Samaritans.
Dustin and Austin Dyer were on their way home from a trip to the grocery store when they noticed children in the front yard of the burning home. After asking if anyone was inside the house, Dustin Dyer doused himself with water and ran inside to ensure no one had been left behind.
“Her (oldest) daughter is a very brave girl,” he said of Knight. “She made sure all of her younger siblings were out of the house and away from the danger. But knowing she might have been in shock, I felt it was better to be safe than sorry.”
After confirming no one was inside, Dyer began using a five-gallon bucket to put out the flames with water from the family pool. He soon received help from his brother and Antonio Mckinzie, another passerby who also stopped to lend a hand.
Having seen his mother lose everything in a fire, Dyer says he hoped to help the family save as many belongings as possible.
“Sometimes all a kid needs is that one toy to keep their head up,” he said.
Dyer sustained an injury to his right hand during the ordeal, suffering four cuts to the bone. He credited his training in the National Guard with giving him the instinct to go into the dangerous situation and try to help others.
Collier offered to help Dyer in any way possible, but he insisted she owed him nothing in return. In the midst of tragedy, Collier said she is eternally grateful for those who united that evening under the common goal of helping her family.”
Nobody, black or white, just passed by and thought, ‘Oh. well, they’ll figure it out.’ They stopped. There was so much love and kindness shown, even from the firemen who responded to the scene,” Collier said. “It really helped make us feel better.”
Collier says the support for her family from the community continued in the days following the fire.
“Even now, the ongoing love and support that we’re getting from different people who have heard about it is overwhelming,” she said. “I can’t even express my love for my church family at Providence Baptist Church for the way they’ve wrapped their arms around my family.”
In troubling times throughout the world, Collier says she believes it should serve as encouragement to all to know of the kindness still being shown in local communities.
“There are a lot of great people still doing good deeds for others,” she said.
“I’m trusting God and the plan He has for this family. The love and support that we received from those who stopped to help us that night just helped confirm that His hand was upon us.”
