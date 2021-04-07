One teen involved in a wreck Saturday evening near Old Amy Road is hospitalized with serious injuries and another escaped injury.
Family Facebook posts identified the teen as Jaylin Bullock, 16, who sustained severe injuries from the crash Friday.
Grandmother Terrie Ann Hambric Bullock said he is now recovering from surgery, but his injuries are severe.
“Jaylin is a very sweet, trusting person,” Bullock said. “They believe he will recover, but it will be a long painful journey for him.”
Bullock said Jaylin has a broken jaw, nose and both of his eye sockets and surgeons put three plates in his face.
“I tried to be strong but cried like a baby after finally getting to see him when I left,” Bullock said.
The teen was driving a 2003 Toyota Solara when he struck an equipment trailer parked on Old Amy Road. Shady Grove Fire and Rescue and Sharon Fire and Rescue extricated Bullock from the vehicle, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He was unresponsive at the time of the incident and transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center. He was later transferred to Forrest General Hospital.
The passenger, a 17-year-old, was uninjured in the accident.
