A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash this afternoon on Monarch Road between Moulder and Langley roads.
Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed the crash victim as Abigail Rose Delrie.
Around 12:22 p.m. Ovett, Glade and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a rollover vehicle collision on Monarch Road between Moulder and Langley Roads. Initial reports suggest high speed was a factor in the crash.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a navy blue Ford pickup overturned against a tree. There was a single female occupant who had critical, life-threatening injuries and was entrapped between a large tree, the roof and driver door of the truck, said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council PIO. Firefighters immediately began rendering emergency medical treatment and initiated extrication. Getting Delrie out of the vehicle took 32 minutes, Bumgardner said.
Jones County Sheriff's Office and Emserv Ambulance Service responded to the scene. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.