Victim still at FG in critical condition
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teenager Friday for his role in an armed robbery and shooting of a store clerk at the FastStop convenience store in Hebron that occurred Wednesday night.
Tyveron Morgan, 17, was arrested and charged with accessory to robbery and accessory to aggravated assault in the shooting of Rakesh “Rocky” Auroa. Mark McDaniels, who went into the store after the shooting and found Auroa on the floor bleeding, said it appeared to be a robbery, as the cash register was out on the counter. McDaniels called 911 and helped Auroa stay awake until first-responders could get there.
“He said, ‘Help me, Johnny,’” McDaniels said. “He told me to call 911 and to call his son, so I did. He didn’t deserve this. He is a very good man.”
Auroa was reportedly shot in the chest with a handgun. EMServ Ambu- lance transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center and he was later transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.
Morgan’s mother brought him to the JCSD for questioning, sources with knowledge of the case said. He was reportedly in the car with the shooting suspect, but he did not get out and go in the store during the robbery, JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie said.
“There are two suspects still at large, and we are developing identification on them now,” McKenzie said.
Morgan will face Jones County Juvenile Court Judge Wayne Thompson. It’s possible the judge will adjudicate him and charge him as an adult. He is being identified because his name had already been released by the JCSD the day after the shooting because he was known to be involved based on store surveillance, and law enforcement officials asked for the public’s help finding him.
The shooting happened around 9:30 Wednesday night, and the JCSD responded along with EMServ and Hebron volunteer firefighters.
