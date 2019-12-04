A teenage girl told a Jones County jury that her former stepfather forced her to perform oral sex on him at the Halloween haunt “PsychoPath” in Ellisville back when she was a little girl.
The 14-year-old was on the witness stand for about an hour, telling jurors that 49-year-old Curtis Lowery “forced me to... (perform oral sex)” just outside their home on Buffalo Hill Road, where the PsychoPath trail begins, when she was “6 or 7." Lowery is the founder and owner of the popular annual attraction for teenagers.
She testified about her history with mental health professionals, her mother’s five husbands and the reason it took her so long to come forward with the allegations that led to Lowery being charged with sexual battery in June 2018.
The accuser said her mother was in the shower and her brother was watching TV when Lowery “called me outside to help him” several years ago. When she got there, he “unbuttoned his pants and made me get on my knees.” She described how she felt after it was over: “I knew it was not something I should be doing. He told me not to tell my mom.” She went on to testify that Lowery said he would hurt her mother and she would have to live with him if she told anyone. The girl testified that she had never met her biological father.
“Did you consider (Lowery) a dad?” prosecutor Kristen Martin asked her.
“Yes, ma’am,” the teen answered.
Her mother separated from him in 2014 and they divorced in 2015. She’s had two more husbands since then, the girl testified. She admitted to being upset when she learned of her mom’s most recent engagement.
“I didn’t want another sexually-abusive stepfather,” she said. “I was very unhappy about it.”
But it was a chance encounter with Lowery at a Petal skating rink last spring that led to her charges being filed against him.
“I saw him around teenagers … I had flashbacks, and called my mom and asked her to come pick me up,” the accuser recalled. “I had a panic attack, I was hysterical, and she made me tell her why.”
Her mother called the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and that launched the investigation that led to Lowery’s arrest.
The girl wound up being admitted to a mental-health facility in Rankin County and was put on Prozac, she said.
“I was cutting myself after seeing him at the skating rink,” she said. “It brought back so many bad memories. I was just trying to put all of the pain in one place.”
She said she contemplated suicide but said she’s better now after her stay in the facility, and with the help of continuing counseling and medication. She is an eighth-grader who participates in band and “loves school,” she said.
While being questioned by Lowery’s attorney Jeannene Pacific, the girl said that she wasn’t very close to her mother while she was married to Lowery, but in recent years, she had become “my best friend,” according to counselor reports. She admitted to having an “emotional outburst” right after her mother’s current husband proposed to her.
“Were you afraid you were going to lose your mom to another man?” Pacific asked.
“No,” the girl said.
In earlier testimony, she said, “I love my (current) stepdad.”
When asked if there were other incidents of sexual abuse, the girl said, “I like to focus one one, but there were many.”
Capt. Tonya Madison of the JCSD and Petal counselor Ashlie West also testified for the state on the first day of the trial and the prosecution finished putting its case before the jury.
Pacific called six witnesses who testified that they’d known Lowery for five years or fewer, and they didn’t know him when he was married to the accuser’s mother.
The girl’s mother is expected to be called to testify as an “adverse witness” on Thursday, Pacific said.
In opening statements, Martin asked jurors to “focus on the real issue.” Pacific countered with, “Medical records will show there are a lot of issues.”
If convicted, Lowery faces up to 30 years in prison.
