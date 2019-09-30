Sister of Nathan Key suffers 'severe injuries'
Two teenagers were injured, one seriously, when the ATV they were on was struck by an SUV early Sunday night on Highway 15 North.
Tessa King, 18, was transported to Forrest General with what were described as “serious injuries” after firefighters from Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded and found her lying in a ditch alongside the highway, just north of Trace Road. She had been on a three-wheeler with an unidentified 18-year-old boy, according to reports.
King is the older sister of Nathan Key, who was killed in December 2009, when he was 5, after being struck by an SUV as he got off a school bus in front of his home on Houston Road.
King is expected to survive, but sources said she suffered a broken back, a head injury and facial fractures, among other injuries. She is expected to recover, “but has a long road ahead of her,” a source familiar with the family said.
The young man who was on the ATV suffered a serious leg laceration, sources who responded to the scene said. It wasn’t clear who was operating the three-wheeler.
The ATV was reportedly on Highway 15 around 7:15 p.m. and had no lights on when it was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Suburban, according to reports.
Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded, along with EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP is investigating the accident.
The young man was transported to SCRMC, said Shady Grove Fire Chief David Houston, who was nearby at the station at the time of the crash and was among the first on the scene.
King, who was listed in fair condition at Forrest General, works as a clerk at SCRMC.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council contributed
