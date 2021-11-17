“They killed me.”
Those were the last words of a Louisiana man whose last stop was in Laurel.
Prison is the next stop for his teenage killer and another teen who was involved in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jordan Heinhuis during an attempted drug deal that went bad in October 2020. Jadarius Keyes, 19, was ordered to serve 25 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to second-degree murder and Kendaryious Oliver, 19, was ordered to serve 10 years after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact of murder.
Both were arrested the day after the shooting and charged with capital murder and armed robbery for their involvement in the killing of Heinhuis at a housing project on Johnson Circle.
Heinhuis and his girlfriend Starr Leger, 31, were on their way home to Louisiana from Tennessee when they got “dope sick,” Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall told the court.
They tried to find heroin in Meridian first but were unsuccessful, so they pulled off Interstate 59 in Laurel at the Townhouse Motel.
They saw Keyes in the parking lot and asked if he could help them find some “boy” (heroin). Keyes told them he could, got in the pickup with the couple and they went to an ATM and got $100, Sumrall said, then he directed them to South Park Village.
Keyes told them his brother had the drugs and they gave him $80 — leaving behind his Burger King bag as assurance he would be back. But when Keyes came back, he had another young black man in a hoodie with him and, after distracting the couple, both pulled handguns.
“They said, ‘You know we only had $100 ... take the $20 that’s left, take the tools,’” Sumrall said.
Heinhuis then hit the accelerator of his Ford F150, and when he did, shots were fired from both sides of the truck and he crashed into a nearby dumpster. After being struck by multiple gunshots, he reportedly said “They killed me” to Leger, who was still applying pressure to his wounds when police arrived.
Leger identified Keyes from a photo lineup with LPD investigators after he was developed as a suspect, but she couldn’t ID the other shooter, Sumrall said. The only slug that was recovered from the victim’s body was a .40-caliber, and Keyes admitted to having a Glock .40, but the gun wasn’t recovered.
Keyes was facing the death penalty if convicted of capital murder, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder and was ordered to serve 25 years day-for-day, with no chance for early release, then spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC. He will also have to pay $3,427.50 in court fees — which includes $2,000 in restitution to the family for funeral expenses — and participate in the court’s community service program.
He was represented by public defenders Patrick Pacific and Cruz Grey. Keyes, who reportedly has an extensive record in youth court, also had an armed-robbery charge from June 2020 after he was accused of taking a wallet and cash from Travis Jackson at gunpoint, but that charge was dropped in exchange for the plea.
Oliver, who is Keyes’ cousin, admitted to being at the scene at the time of the shooting, but he told investigators that he took off running when he heard the shots. He did, however, have Facebook inbox messages that showed him planning with others to meet at a residence on 1st Avenue to spend the night to figure out what to with the weapons. A .38-caliber that was believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, but no slugs from the weapon were found in the body.
“He knew a crime had occurred, he helped harbor (Keyes) for one night and he at least knew they were holding weapons that had been used in a crime,” Sumrall said of Oliver’s charge.
Oliver was ordered to spend 10 years behind bars followed by five years on post-release supervision. He will also have to participate in the court’s community service program. Oliver was represented by attorney Samuel Martin of Jackson.
Oliver was a junior at Laurel High at the time of the crime and was an honor-roll
student.
“They were young kids, just turned 18 ... it’s sad they made a decision that will affect the rest of their life,” Sumrall said. “There has to be some accountability. That’s the first step to turning things around.”
At least two other people are also facing charges related to the shooting and its aftermath.
“This may not have been a sympathetic victim,” Sumrall said, “but he didn’t deserve to die.”
