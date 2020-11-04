The intersection of 5th Street and 5th Avenue will temporarily operate as a 4-way stop as the City of Laurel makes improvements to the traffic signal at that location starting today (Thursday, Nov. 5).
That traffic light will be placed in all red flash mode and 4-way stop signs will be placed on all four approaches at the intersection and an advance warning sign (“Stop Ahead”) will be placed on the eastbound lane of 5th Street.
Beginning Monday, the power source to the signal will be disabled to allow for upgrades to the signal. The improvements are expected to take about two weeks to complete. During this time, the intersection will operate as a 4-way stop with no flashing light.
Drivers are asked to stay alert and use caution at this intersection as these improvements are made.
