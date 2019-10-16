Laurel folks of a certain age will get together Saturday night to relive the days of fast food, fast cars and fast … err … nice girls at the ninth annual PDI reunion.
Rising country star Kolt Barber will return to the stage for the second straight year, after home-town favorites The Classics and Davis County play their sets. The Nashville recording artist has shared the stage with the likes of Travis Tritt, John Anderson and Tanya Tucker.
“He was awesome last year. If you missed it, you definitely want to be here this year,” according to the PDI Reunion Facebook page.
Registration for the popular car show starts at 5 and the music begins at 5:30 p.m. Burnouts have not been scheduled, but they usually come later in the evening.
Past events have been paid for by founders of the reunion, said Ken Keyes, but this year, Community Bank has stepped up as a primary sponsor, he said.
“We appreciate them,” Keyes said.
People from around the country will be coming to the event and some car enthusiasts who are “Cruisin’ Back From The Coast” could make an appearance, too.
One of the highlights will be the return of R.B. “Sleepy” Coggins from Pullman, Wash., to his old stomping grounds, Keyes said.
— By Mark Thornton/
