Jasper judge’s home burns
“All I can say is, ‘That’s 2020 for you,’” Jasper County Justice Court Judge Marvin Jones said as his home of more than 40 years smoldered beside him on Saturday.
Even with that loss, he was quick to give thanks to all the people who were there with him and his wife Kay a few days before Thanksgiving.
“You see all of these people here helping?” he asked a reporter as a dozen or so neighbors carried boxes of salvaged items from the charred remains of his home. “They’re all from Mossville. They went through the storm and lost everything, but they’re still here helping.”
The Jones home was spared in the devastating Easter tornado that wiped most of Moss off the map, but the fast-moving blaze took away 42 years of family memories in minutes.
Jones was a couple hundred yards away at the home of his best friend, Chief Deputy Styron Keller of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, when his wife pulled up at their friends’ house.
“She looked toward the house and asked me if I was burning something … I said, ‘No, our house is on fire!’” Jones said. “I could see the flames from Styron’s house.”
They rushed up there and called 911. Jones got a new Infiniti SUV and golf cart out of the carport “and I ran in and got my wife’s jewelry box and three pistols,” he said, before it became too hot and dangerous to go back in.
Fire trucks and other emergency-response vehicles lined Highway 15 between Moss and Stringer as firefighters battled the blaze. The roadway was shut down for about an hour that morning.
“Jasper County has the best fire department in the state,” Jones said. “They came out and wasted a whole Saturday here.”
Units from Moss and Stringer were among the responders along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and also served as a deputy for 16 years before being elected judge 14 years ago.
The cause of the fire wasn’t known, but it had to have started in the attic, Jones said. That fact gave him a cold chill.
“I had just been up on the roof caulking around the vents,” he said. “If it had been burning, while I was up there, I would’ve fell through.”
Jones had been fixing up the picturesque property preparing to put it on the market so he and his wife could move to the old family homeplace in Stringer.
“This is the only house I ever lived in,” he said, shaking his head. “A lot of memories.”
