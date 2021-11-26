Woman accused of dining at Waffle House while children were locked in U-Haul arrested for kidnapping her four children
A grand jury will now determine whether a Laurel woman accused of child abuse last month will be indicted on separate kidnapping charges after reportedly taking her children without court approval the day before Thanksgiving.
Kishawna Jackson, 34, was arrested and charged with kidnapping on Thanksgiving Day after police received a tip she was at the InTown Suites in Hattiesburg. Her four children, ranging in ages from 4 to 16, were found safe and transferred into the custody of Child Protective Services.
An individual had helped her secure the room but then tipped the police after learning she was a kidnapping suspect, said Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“The individual that had helped her did not know or had not seen social media or the news, and as soon as they found out, they called the Hattiesburg Police Department to let them know where she was staying,” Carter said.
A complaint was made to CPS on Wednesday after Jackson reportedly took the children from a residence in Laurel. JCSD notified the Department of Public Safety to issue an Amber Alert for Jackson and her four children.
“We really appreciate the Hattiesburg Police Department in their assistance for following up on the tip so quickly,” Carter said.
On Oct. 15, Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse by Laurel Police Department after reportedly dining at the Waffle House with Gulfport resident Zachary Combest, 31, while two of her children were locked in the back of a U-Haul van.
The temperature at the time officers intervened was 85 degrees, reports indicate. The 16-year-old was described as having special needs and being autistic and a 12-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to the charges. Both were Jackson’s children, she said at the initial appearance.
Officers observed blankets and a mattress in the back of the van and what appeared to be a “lived-in look” alongside a mattress, the affidavit noted. When officers asked Combest if he had received a complaint from bystanders who had observed the children in the back of the van, he admitted they had been in the vehicle, but “not for a long period of time,” according to the affidavit.
CPS took the children into custody, and LPD took custody of Combest and Jackson. Both were charged with two counts of felony child abuse, her four children were removed from her custody and Combest was ordered to have no contact with the children at the sentencing. Judge Kyle Robertson set their bonds at $5,000.
It was hard to tell what her intentions were, but the fact was that she had lost custody of the kids and didn’t inform anyone or go through the proper channels to spend time with them, Carter said.
“We know that parents want to be with their kids on the holidays, but when you get charged with (child abuse) and lose custody, the courts feel the need to separate the parent from the children,” Carter said. “There’s no telling what the kids are going through, too. The allegations of being locked up in a U-Haul is obviously something that normal parents wouldn’t do. That’s what brought up my concern when she took the children — being locked up in a U-Haul — that definitely raised concerns that they may be in danger.”
After Jackson makes her initial appearance, her charges will be submitted to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and presented before a grand jury for indictment. JCSD will request that her right to a bond will be revoked as she was out on a prior felony bond.
