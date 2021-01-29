Shooting case dismissed because victim won’t cooperate, DA says
•
The case of a lyric-fueled feud that led to a high-profile shooting was dismissed from court, likely to the rappers’ delight, because the victim failed to cooperate with authorities, District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
Three people from Wayne County were charged with felonies after Justin “BoneGrizzle” Mayfield, 30, of Waynesboro was shot several times at a residence off Bush Dairy Road, just north of Laurel, in November 2018.
Legerrian “Bubblehead” Blakley, 29, and Jameer “Lump” Everette, 28, both of Waynesboro, were charged with aggravated assault in the shooting and Iesha “Tyesha Olive” Crosby, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and accessory before the fact of aggravated assault after being accused of luring him to the residence with the promise of sex through a Facebook message. Everette and Blakley are members of the Vice Lords, Mayfield is a member of the Gangster Disciples and all are rival rappers from Wayne County, according to affidavits that were read in previous court appearances.
“Mayfield never cooperated,” Buckley said in a hearing in Jones County Circuit Court in Laurel on Thursday afternoon, even though he was “lucky to be alive” after suffering shots to the mouth, stomach and back of the shoulder.
“We contacted his father and brother … they said they tried to talk some sense into him. (Mayfield) told them he was going to take care of it in his own time, in his own way. He said they were gang members and they don’t work with the police.”
Judge Dal Williamson agreed that the case couldn’t go forward without the cooperation of the victim.
“You can’t convince a jury to convict without the victim,” he said before granting the state’s motion to dismiss.
He and Buckley noted the thick files from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation and court rulings leading up to the trial that was scheduled for this week.
“All that effort is lost,” Williamson said.
Blakley was arrested a few weeks after the shooting and Everette was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Laurel police a few months after the shooting after an all-out search. Everette was reportedly shot in the leg by his friend during the ambush and ensuing struggle for a handgun, according to reports. All three suspects who were indicted in the case posted bond and were released.
Mayfield, who underwent emergency surgery at South Central Regional Medical Center and was airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson, went to his father’s house in Waynesboro to recover.
When contacted via Facebook Messenger about how he was doing shortly after the shooting and what started the rap battle, Mayfield replied, “They hating cause I make better music than them,” and he wrote “ain’t got no beef or dislike nobody.”
Mayfield “dissed” his accused shooters in a rap he did, according to the affidavits.
A video posted on YouTube by “BoneGrizzle” under the heading “Ayo Da Homo Slaughter” has lyrics that refer to Everette as a “homosexual a - - n - - - er.” Ayo is another nickname Everette goes by.
Crosby “lured (Mayfield) to her residence … to have sex,” and she picked him up at his residence in Waynesboro and brought him to her home, according to the affidavit that was read at her initial appearance. When Mayfield got to Crosby’s residence on Bush Dairy Road, “two or three black males came into the room and started shooting and (Mayfield) tried to get away.”
Crosby reportedly created a fake profile and contacted Mayfield by Facebook Messenger to set up their encounter.
“He went there to hook up,” but she knew there were people there “to harm him,” according to the affidavit. She denied knowing Mayfield and said that she was in Hattiesburg at the time of the shooting, unaware that anything had taken place at her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.