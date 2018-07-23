Tony Thaxton was elected president of the Laurel City Council and Travares Comegys will serve as vice president of the seven-man council.
Both were nominated without opposition and elected unanimously in the most recent city council meeting.
“It’s a high honor to be elected by your colleagues,” said Thaxton, who takes the reins from Councilman George Carmichael. “I’m honored and humbled.”
During the citizens’ forum, Comegys gave a quick report on the sixth annual “Community Day” in his Ward 6. “We were able to raise enough mon- ey for a family that needed a wheel- chair ramp for their house,” he said. Comegys thanked Suez Water, the Laurel Police Department for putting on a K9 demonstration and the Laurel Fire Department for its help.
Mayor Johnny Magee recognized Voncile Green for her successful cam- paign in having the word “Bottom” removed from K.C. Park, which got a round of applause.
“Those kids thinking they’re living in the bottom ... no more,” Green said.
The council OK’d a change order to a contract with Tim Parker Con- struction out of Soso for additional work that had to be done on a walking track at the Police Training Academy. The cost increased by $2,324.80 to a total of $169,123.25 and was complet- ed last week. The cost of the project was covered by a Healthy Heroes Grant.
The council unanimously approved the following:
• An anonymous donation to the Laurel Police Department that will be placed in its public relations account; • Travel for Lt. Kevin Jackson to attend the 41st annual Juvenile Justice Symposium Conference in Biloxi and for Sgt. Michael Reaves to attend the Crisis Intervention Team International
Conference in Kansas City. Both trips are in August. Jackson’s travel costs are estimated at $621. Reaves’ expens- es are being paid by Pine Belt Mental Health on a CIT grant.
The council unanimously agreed
to cut, clean and/or demolish the struc- tures on the following properties that have been deemed a menace by the Inspection Department, then bill the property owner:
• 1031 North 11th Ave., Julio Vera;
• 220 South 10th Ave., Symbiotic Partners LLC;
• 1219 Simons St., Pace Properties LLC;
• 1115 Miss. Ave., Ruby Richardson Estate;
• 207 West 15th St., GBLB LLC;
• 216 West 16th St., Joe Jones;
1119 MLK Ave., Ricky Devore;
• 817 North 1st Ave., Adair Asset Management;
• 1917 North Joe Wheeler Ave., Martin Rosson III;
• Michael Lester of Hattiesburg asked for and was granted two more weeks to cut and clean property he inherited on Cook Avenue.
The council approved lot-cleaning assessments on 20 properties at costs ranging from $130 to $180. The council also reversed the assessments that were approved in earlier meetings for lots at 2947 North 7th Avenue (Parish Properties LLC) and 603 Miss. Ave. (Joseph and Catherine Walker).
The council unanimously agreed to set public hearings on Aug. 7 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed a menace
to the public by the Inspection Department:
• 1508 Old Bay Springs Road, David Stanton;
• 1023 North 10th Ave., Grego- ry Smith;
• Briarcreek Subdivision, Gor- don Myrick Builders LLC;
• 1312 North 5th Ave., Yolanda Orellana;
• 2605 North 6th Ave., Viking
Investments;
• 1203 West 9th St., Deborah Lyles;
• 1222 West 11th St., Adair Asset Management;
• 1037 North 11th Ave., Jasper McBride;
• 1024 North 12th Ave., Pace Properties;
• Property at Walnut Ridge Road and Pineview, Matthew Windham;
• 1420 Margaret Dr., Michelle White;
• 1510 North 1st Ave., Linda Ducksworth;
• Overgrown lot on Lindsey Avenue, Preston McLaurin;
• Overgrown lot on West Kingston, Melanie Stevens;
• 1503 North Meridian Avenue, Shamon Woulard;
