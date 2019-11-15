Similar to a scene from the film "Tommy Boy," an unidentified woman said bees were responsible for her driving her Toyota Camry off of Hill Street and almost into a drainage ditch in Ellisville this week, police Chief Bruce Russell said. No charges were filed and no injuries were reported. In the Chris Farley film, he and his passenger were being chased by police when he abruptly ran off the road and fled the car screaming, "BEEES!" In the film, Farley also was not charged. The woman in the Ellisville wreck was not fleeing police, however.
