Virus claims ‘inseparable’ couple before 50th anniversary
Laurel residents Joyce Rigdon, 70, and Wilbern “Willie” Rigdon, 74, were inseparable for 49 years. Married on Christmas Eve in 1971, through the years they built a loving family home with two sons, Michael and John.
Known throughout the state for his musical prowess as part of the Mississippi Band Master’s Association and as a band director, Northeast Jones was his last stop, but everyone in the community knew his name or had stories of his father, Michael said.
“He taught 200-300 kids a year, so in 34 years, he must have taught thousands of kids how to play,” Michael said. On July 28, Joyce’s 70th birthday, both she and Willie were hospitalized at Forrest General after testing positive for COVID-19.
“They couldn’t bear to be apart,” Michael said. “Before (being admitted to the hospital), my brother and I cannot recall a time that they were apart for any more than a day at a time.”
Joyce was placed on a BiPAP and Willie on a ventilator, only three doors apart in the Forrest General ICU.
Michael said they fought hard, but the couple died within days of each other — Willie on Aug. 3 and Joyce on Aug. 6 — from complications of COVID-19. The couple were buried together Aug. 9 in the Sharon Cemetery, but due to climbing
positive COVID-19 numbers, the viewing and burial were limited to family members only.
The sons knew their parents had many friends, colleagues and non-related loved ones who would want to show their support by attending the visitation and funeral but chose to limit the viewing, Michael said.
“We are heavily burdened by the thought that our time together to celebrate our parents’ homecoming could be the catalyst for further spreading of this horrible virus that took our parents’ lives,” Michael said.
With their parents’ love of band, music and helping others, Michael and John established the Willie & Joyce Rigdon Excellence in Music Scholarship through the Mississippi Band Master’s Association to award annually at the State Band Clinic each December — the same month as the Rigdon’s wedding anniversary.
“They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this December,” Michael said.
Facebook posts, obituaries and social-media posts have mentioned many more Jones Countians who died from COVID-19 in this newest wave of the Delta variant. Many of the victims had been described as otherwise healthy young people, most in their 40s and 50s.
From young to old, the Delta variant of the virus has not discriminated, but it’s
taken its biggest toll on those who were unvaccinated. The Mississippi State Department of Health recorded at least eight COVID-19 related deaths within the last two-week period for Jones County.
Hospitalizations continue to rise
Over the past two weeks, the hospital system has been hit hard throughout the state. Jones County reported 1,002 new cases as of Tuesday. At South Central Regional Medical Center, 50 COVID-19-positive patients were hospitalized — 19 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators — as of Wednesday. In the last 24-hour period for which data was reported, there were six new confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized at SCRMC. Four of those patients were unvaccinated.
SCRMC’s emergency department is overwhelmed due to the rise in COVID-19-positive patients, and the majority of patients coming to the emergency room have the virus. A large volume of patients are requiring hospital beds — ICU and regular patient floor beds for care — so much so that there are not enough beds to put patients in, Dr. Jeremy Rogers said.
They may need oxygen therapy or are critically ill and need a ventilator or higher level oxygen therapy, but there is no bed to put them in, Rogers said.
“There are no beds throughout the entire state to put them in,” Rogers said. “So what happens is, they stay in the emergency department, and they may stay for 12 hours, 24 hours or 60 hours, depending on the hospital.”
However, the emergency department at SCRMC has only 32 beds to care for patients.
“If those beds are taken up by patients waiting to be admitted into the hospital, we can’t see emergencies effectively because we just don’t have the space to do it,” Rogers said. “That’s occurring here and throughout the state of Mississippi.”
The majority of patients needing hospitalization from COVID-19 are unvaccinated patients. The state's vaccination rate has risen from 31 percent to 36 percent in the past few weeks as more positive COVID-19 cases are reported due to the Delta variant.
“This could have been prevented,” Rogers said. “Mississippi has really low numbers of people getting vaccinated, and this could have been prevented. There are some people that have fears of the vaccine, and out of their fears and concern, we have a crisis of where we have no hospital beds across the state.”
The Delta variant is highly contagious and many people are contracting it, but it’s nothing to be ashamed of, Rogers said.
“If you do get COVID, you should talk to your physician or nurse practitioner about the monoclonal antibody treatment,” he said. “It plays an important role in treating COVID patients.”
Monoclonal antibody treatment can be given to COVID-19-positive patients
who have had symptoms for 10 or fewer days. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses, according to the FDA. To avoid visiting the emergency department or hospitalization, Rogers suggests COVID-19-positive patients explore monoclonal antibody treatment and for individuals who are not sick to get vaccinated.
The emergency department is there to take care of the community in whatever way necessary all day, every day, Rogers said.
“If that means I’ve got eight ICU patients in my emergency department that need care, we are going to take care of them,” Rogers said. “If that means I have to take care of people in a lobby because I don’t have a room to see you in, we are going to take care of them because that’s what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.