The enforcer: City inspection dept. doles out dozens of citations

Hadley hands down code violation citations to 64 homeowners
When the Laurel Inspection Department deems a property a “menace to the public,” it is listed by letter on the city council agenda and the owner gets a date for a public hearing. There are rarely more than a dozen, so the list only goes through “L” or “M” at most of the twice-monthly meetings.
But at the last two meetings, the 26 letters of the alphabet weren’t nearly enough for all of the properties that have been declared unclean. The list went through MM in the second meeting of May, and in the first meeting of June, it went through MMM. That’s 64 unkempt properties — 59 more than the five that were on the list at the first meeting of June 2020. The 39 properties in the second meeting of May is more than triple the 11 that were listed the same time the previous year.
The larger number of unclean properties is the direct result of more stringent enforcement of city codes and ordinances that Mayor Johnny Magee called for when he transferred Sandra Hadley to head up the Inspection Department earlier this year.
“This is exactly what I asked her to do,” Magee said. “It’s what I expected, and it’s what’s needed.”
Council members joked that their meetings could go on for hours if all or even a large percentage of the property owners choose to come before them on the date of their public hearing.
“Y’all have been busy,” Councilman Tony Wheat said to Hadley. “That’s good. Let’s get them cleaned up.”
Hadley gave notice to residents in March that that there was a new Superintendent of the Inspection Department in town.
“The mayor told me to clean up the city, and that’s what I intend to do,” Hadley said in a story that was published in the Leader-Call on March 18. “We’re trying to improve beautification, protect property values and promote livability.”
Hadley got the word out to residents, landlords and businesses that they would have until May 3 to get their properties in order before official notices started going out warning them to get in compliance or face consequences. Her department of six has been focusing on things such as dilapidated structures, junk vehicles, trash, overgrown properties and proper address display, among other things. She put the word out through the newspaper and on social media with a detailed, two-page explanation of the city’s mission and tips to avoid a citation.
Violators whose property presents a public menace, according to the Inspection Department, have 15 days after they receive a notice to correct the problem, unless instructed otherwise. Property owners who receive a citation will be granted a public hearing after the code enforcement officer presents testimony of his or her findings to the City Council in its twice-monthly meetings. Those who contest the citation are often granted extensions if they present a plan for fixing the problem to council members. If not, the Parks and Recreation Department is authorized to cut and clean the property, and the cost of the work is assessed to the property owner’s city tax bill.
“A lot of these may get resolved before their hearing,” Magee said. “If they all get cleaned up before the meeting, we’ve accomplished the the same thing. The goal is to get it cleaned up.”
In his State of the City address at the beginning of the year, Magee gave a scathing review of the Inspection Department, noting that Laurel is on national TV every week, attracting tourists from all over the world and luring people to want to live here. He talked about trashy yards, junk cars, vehicles parked in yards, laundry on fences and slow response times to dealing with complaints that even he brought to the attention of the department.
“We need to do better,” he said at the time.
That’s when he moved Hadley from the city safety coordinator, where she’d served three years. to the the head of the Inspection Department.
“She was moved to the safety office because it was not operating properly, and she did a magnificent job turning that department around,” Magee said.
A standard of property maintenance needs to be enforced to “ensure a reasonable quality of life for the city’s residents and neighborhoods,” and that applies to homeowners, tenants and landlords, she wrote in her plea for residents to conform before being forced to. “Pride in your home is the foundation of a great city.”
In a public hearing at the most recent meeting, the council agreed to clean the following properties and to bill the owners for the work:
• Overgrown lot southwest of 703 North 11th Ave., Tommy Cotten;
• 524 North 8th Ave., Armando Zuniga and wife;
• 544 North 7th Ave., Thomas Burger Jr.;
• 612 Miss. Ave., Richard Fulford Estate;
• 703 North 11th Ave., Kinnon Speights.
Council members also approved lot-cleaning assessments of $1,113.29 at 811 West Dr. (Faye Cutchens Trustee), $195 (south of Sandy T. Gavin Ave., L&E Properties) and $135 (313 North Pine St., Aldiri Ebrahim).
A public hearing date of July 6 has been set for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed unclean:
• 315 West 17th St., Hannah Beiderwell Estate/John Beiderwell Jr.;
• 816 South 6th Ave., James Jenkins Sr.;
• 204 North 15th Ave., Alma Kux;
• 1819 Airport Dr., Gregory and Georgia Miller;
• 2216 Center Ave., High Sierra Tax Sale Properties;
• 824 South 6th Ave., Kale Farms LLC;
• 1640 Airport Dr., Carol Beckham;
• 2012 Airport Dr., Woodmark Investments LLC;
• Overgrown property south of 2216 Center Ave., Woodmark Investments LLC;
• 2104 Palmer Ave., Kale Farms LLC;
• Overgrown lot east of 1219 Simmons St., Dee Nero LLC;
• 726 North 8th Ave., Shirley Raymond;
• 1107 Spriggs St., Chritine Horne;
• Overgrown lot north of 2263 Palmer Ave., Ivory Williams;
• 2108 Palmer Ave., Axazius Winding;
• 1932 Queensburg Ave., Brett Stallworth et al;
• 2135 North 2nd Ave., Colenia Ross;
• 2105 North 2nd Ave., Fifth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church;
• 111 21st St., S. Lavon Evans Jr. Realty LLC;
• 717 East 17th St., Titus Bush;
• 212 Bay St., Cardinal Management Group LLC;
• Overgrown lot north of 1002 North Meridian Ave., Donald Hutchings Trustee;
• 610 and 614 East 15th St., Ida Jones;
• Overgrown lot south of 1520 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Judy Beach;
• 1115 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Hartfield Corp Inc.;
• 1603 North Joe Wheeler Ave., String Faith Outreach Ministry;
• 1627 Susie B. Ruffin Ave., Protax 04 LLC;
• 1049 Miss. Ave., Daisy Tangles Estate;
• 840 North 4th Ave., Nancy Jones;
• 1113 Miss. Ave., Jerlean Jones;
• 1119 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Rickey Devore and wife;
• 1618 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Joe Alridge;
• 2965 North 5th Ave., Tito and Karen Lanier;
• Overgrown lot north of 2963 North 5th Ave., Larry Barnes;
• 611 North 2nd Ave., Patricia Biskey;
• Overgrown lot north of 617 North Magnolia St., TJ Chandler Estate/Jeffrey Chandler;
• 1110 North 1st Ave., Tiffany and Will Keith;
• 2413 North 3rd Ave., Don and Willie Mae Crosby;
• Overgrown lot west of 1824 Lindsey Ave., ABA=MS Investments LLC/Asmar Properties;
• 1839 Lindsey Ave., ABA-MS Investments LLC/Asmar Properties;
• Overgrown lot west of 115 West 20th St., Habitat For Humanity Inc.;
• 547 West 25th St., John Kersh;
• 623 West 27th St., Kale Farms LLC;
• 1004 North 11th Ave., Kale Farms LLC;
• 3120 Manderlay Dr., K&M Investors LLC;
• 1831 Congress St., Woodmark Investments LLC;
• Overgrown lot west of North 11th Ave., Woodmark Investments LLC;
• 237 Stephens Ave., Bolivar and Deborah Cherry;
• Overgrown lot south of 974 South 19th Ave., Brenda Hampton;
• 304 Hillcrest Dr., Temple Baptist Church;
• 2016 North 6th Ave., S. Lavon Evans Jr. Realty LLC;
• 2 Wansley Road, Brian Mauldin;
• Overgrown lot west of 935 West Dr., Miss. Department of Mental Health;
• Overgrown property on Grandview Dr., Hobbs Autoplex Realty LLC;
• 4104 University Ave., James Martz;
• 2711 North 7th Ave., Magnolia Properties Housing LLC;
• 812 Jeffery Dr., Robert Brown;
• Overgrown lot north of 3904 Millsaps Dr., Country Credit Propertoes LLC;
• 23 16 Sandy Lance, Angela Hankins;
• 2030 Sandy Lane and lot south of it, JL W Properties LLC;
• 723 Graden Dr., Dee Nero LLC;
• 4024 Martin Ave., Charles Holifield
At the previous meeting, public hearings were set for today (Tuesday) for the owners of the following properties that had been deemed unclean:
• 155 Chestnut St., Brenda Marcombe;
• 212 Melon St., Willie Walker and wife;
• 614 Miss. Ave., Glen and Efelynn Bolden;
• 911 South 14th Sve., Pamela Taylor;
• 1952 Gladiolus Dr., Merritt Inc.;
• 902 South 14th Ave., Robert Wilson/Tracy Holmes;
• 828 South 16th Ave., Mitchell Asmar Jr.;
• 543 West 25th St., Dee Nero LLC;
• Overgrown lot south of 1504 North 3rd Ave., Dee Nero LLC;
• Overgrown lot southeast of 512 West 15th St., U&L Properties LLC;
• 1114 Clark St., Harvey Hull and wife;
• 822 East 18th St., Michael McClendon;
• 207 West 15th St., Long Land Investments Inc.;
• Overgrown lot west of 523 East 14th St., Omeria Scott;
• 844 East 18th St., Ann McDonald Estate/Omeria Scott;
• 1209 North 4th Ave., Omeria Scott;
• Overgrown lot east of 846 East 18th St., Woodmark Investments LLC;
• 2704 Carter Ave., Highland Baptist Church Trustees;
• Overgrown lot south of 111 Dutton Ave., Jim Sharp and wife;
• 2823 and 2814 Carter Ave., Sheron Jones;
• 2314 North 5th Ave., Henry Thompson Estate;
• 2929 North 6th Ave., Miguel Atencio;
• 22 Carney Dr., Mable All;
• 1424 Parker Dr., William and Susan Wheeler;
• 1003 South 17th Ave., Lee Otis Milsap;
• 220 South 10th Ave., South Central Regional Medical Center;
• 216 South 10th Ave., Paul Walker;
• 615 South 7th Ave., Patrice Turner;
• 512 Jackson St., Katherine Gavin Estate/Tyrone Gavin;
• 624 Sandy Gavin Ave., St. John Baptist Church;
• Overgrown lot north of 707 South 7th Ave., First Ladys;
• 1405 and 1415 Airport Dr., Franklin Jones and Nathan Grady;
• 1726 Lee St., Lloyd Brannon Jr.;
• 114 West 23rd St., Herthern and Shirley Keys;
• 128 West 23rd St., James Cooley;
• 616 Haddon St., James Jenkins Sr.;
• Overgrown lot north of North Meridian Ave., Angela Carmichael
Those who believe a violation isn’t on their property or have sold the property in question can call 601-428-6438.
