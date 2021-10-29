State officials have recognized a Jones County Sheriff’s Depart- ment investigator for his ability to keep tabs on local residents who have committed some of the most heinous crimes imaginable.
Jones County has one of the top sex-offender compliance rates in the state, and that’s directly attributable to the efforts of JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Waites attended the Sex Offender Registration and Compliance Annual Symposium in Flowood this month and was recognized for his work in keeping Jones County's sex offenders in compliance with all required laws and rules. Out of the 123 sex offenders who were registered in the county at the time, all but one was in compliance, and U.S. Marshals were reportedly on the lone absconder’s trail in California.
“Investigator Wesley Waites does everything right, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has a nearly perfect compliance rate,” said Megan Costilow, director of the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
“The only reason it's not perfect is because one of their sex offenders is now in California.”
“Investigator Wesley Waites is tough as nails and makes it his mission each and every day to ensure compliance,” Berlin said. “These sex offenders know without a doubt that Investigator Waites is not one to mess with or test limits."
Waites has kept a tight rein on registered sex offenders in Jones County since taking over that responsibility in January 2020. At that time, there were 21 absconders — offenders who had failed to register, as required by law — on the Jones County registry. Now there’s only one, and that’s with an increase of about a dozen offenders living in the community.
State officials have taken notice of his efforts. That’s why Waites was one of a handful of people picked to participate in a panel discussion during the symposium that included more than 250 attendees representing law enforcement, courts and other agencies from across Mississippi.
Sex offenders are required to register in the county they reside in every 90 days. If they fail to do that or follow any of the other terms of their release, Waites has shown time and again that he will follow through and compel them to comply, or else.
“They know I don’t play,” Waites said. “If they get out of line, I’ll drop the hammer on them.”
He doesn’t harass the offenders, but he does make it clear that they have to comply with all of their requirements, and he isn’t going to cut them any slack.
“I tell them to obey the stipulations, and we won’t have any problems,” Waites said.
In addition to registering every 90 days, offenders must let Waites know if they move, change phone numbers, get a new job, travel or “anything else out of the ordinary,” Waites said. They are also subject to random checks by law enforcement. As long as they stay compliant, he treats them with respect. But if they don’t ...
“I have no mercy them. I will hunt them down and do my best to put them back in prison,” he said.
That may sound harsh, but there’s good reason for that intensity, Waites said.
“I take this real seriously because I feel like I owe it to the good citizens of Jones County to keep my thumb on (sex offenders) to make them stay compliant,” he said.
“They’re predators. If you look at the files on some of them, you’d see that some of their victims are 7, 8, 9 years old ... I don’t want that to happen to someone else.”
Following the strict guidelines is the price those felons have to pay for being free, Waites said. He’s had to make some offenders move from their residences because they were living too close to facilities that are frequented by children. The law requires sex offenders to live a minimum of 3,000 feet from anywhere such as a school, day care, playground, ballpark or other establishment that’s used primarily by people under 18.
Waites also works a typical investigative caseload that includes burglaries and assaults, but those victims usually have a chance to recover or replace property or to heal. Victims of sex crimes are “scarred for life,” he said, plus statistics have shown that the recidivism rate for perpetrators of perverse offenses is much higher than the rate for most other crimes.
“I don’t play around with them, and they know that,” Waites said. “As long as they’re compliant, I will try to help them, within the bounds of the law and what’s ethical. But if I get a report that they’re doing something wrong, I’m out the door to find them. I’ve had a lot of unpleasant conversations with them.”
The support of Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and other colleagues helps Waites balance his primary job of working other felonies and
with keeping his eye on the free felons on the registry.
“The sheriff and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department take sex offenders very seriously,” Waites said. “They let me work it hard because they believe it’s important.”
