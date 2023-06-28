Owners of a total of a whopping 44 properties that the Inspection Department have deemed to be “in such a state of uncleanliness” that they are “a menace to the public health and safety” will have a chance to appeal to the Laurel City Council during a public hearing at the July 18 meeting. The council set the public hearing at its last meeting. Typically, the number of properties on the list is closer to 20 or so.
The properties and their owners are:
• 27 Sunset Road, Shauna Leann and Christopher Wade;
• 237 Stephens Ave., House Property Group LLC;
• 1831 Congress St., Richard M. Coleman Jr.;
• Lot north of North 17th Avenue, James Heidelberg/Michael Heidelberg;
• 114 West 23rd St., Tracy Leon House;
• 517 East 16th St., Shelia F. Husband;
• 1115 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Hartfield Corp Inc.;
• 1506 North 1st Ave., Avatar LLC/Tower Lon of Laurel;
• 1508 North 4th Ave., Ofelia Miranda Y. Miranda;
• 1522 North 1st Ave., Geraldine Chandler;
• 1627 Susie B. Ruffin Ave., Avatar LLC;
• 1631 North Joe Wheeler Ave., Ruth Moore Estate/Shelia F. Husband;
• 1728 North Joe Wheeler Ave., Henry Howard Heidelberg Estate/Phillip Heidelberg;
• 2119 North 3rd Ave., Betty Porter;
• 2343 North 3rd Ave., Willie McGlaston;
• 2356 North 3rd Ave., Parker McCurley;
• 2447 North 1st Ave., Eli Valadez;
• 2829 North 5th Ave., Robert E. Howorth Estate/Karen D. Howorth;
• Lot north of 403 West 13th St., Affordable Housing Developers LLC;
• 618 East 13th St., MM Asmar Sr. Estate;
• 130 West Kingston St., Dina Khanadalavala;
• 210 Flora Ave., Rose Helen Williams/Daniel Magee;
• 214 Flora Ave., Melissa Russell;
• 316 East 5th St., Billy and Melisa Jenkins;
• 803 East 7th St., Sandra Michelle Cooley;
• 1013 North 8th Ave., Landmark Properties of Mississippi;
• 1029 North 3rd Ave., Landmark Properties of Mississippi;
• 1030 North 3rd Ave., Dreamrentals;
• 1049 North 3rd Ave., Landmark Properties of Mississippi;
• 1061 North 2nd Ave., Long Land Investments Inc.;
• 1137 North 3rd Ave., Karina Mendez Moreno;
• 116 Pine St., Charles L. Harris;
• 217 Ash St., Judah Missionary Baptist Church;
• 214 North 13th Ave., Caitlyn Realty LLC;
• 320 North 13th Ave., Robert Peavy;
• 1125 Simmons St., Minnie Lee Amos Umstead et. al.;
• 1124 Simmons St., Aston & Eldridge LLC;
• 1225 Green St., Donna Williams;
• 1627 Julian St., Anthony Wade;
• 1426 Lee St., J Howe Realtors Group;
• 1820 Pearson Ave., Billy Adkins Estate/Benjamin Adkins;
• 2414 Palmer Ave., Susie Walker/Marva Gilmore;
• 1119 Churchton St., Andy Johnson;
• Lot west of 2412 Palmer Ave., Tilas Green/Marva Gilmore
In the first council meeting this month, a total of 24 unclean properties were listed by the Inspection Department, and the public hearing for the owners was set for the July 5 meeting at City Hall.
• 911 South 14th Ave., Pamela Taylor;
• Lot south of 114 South 17th Ave., Shah Lance Dewayne Shaw;
• 1015 North 10th Ave., Magnolia Properties Housing LLC;
• 317 West 1th St., Ronald Poole;
• 803 East 12th St., John W. (LE) Johnson REM/Ruby Dean Booth;
• 1526 North 1st Ave., Detlef Redzepovic;
• 1536 Lindsey Ave., Terry Tolar;
• 1858 Lindsey Ave., Lee Andrew Hailes;
• 520 Chantilly St., William Carmichael;
• 613 Chantilly St., Stacy Phillip Pitts;
• 1028 North 4th Ave., Judith A. Hughes;
• 1048 North 2nd Ave., S. Lavon Evans Jr. Realty LLC;
• 1215 North 3rd Ave., Ronald and Sharon E. Currie;
• 628 Sandy T. Gavin, Lula Mae Kirk Washington Estate/Sandra Washington;
• 907 South 7th Ave., J House Properties LLC;
• 924 South 8th Ave., Walter Moody Jr. et al/Margaret Chambers;
• 1157 Capitol St. Show Me Investments LLC;
• 1234 South 17th Ave., Vincent Witherspoon;
• 1507 Airport Dr., Mae Helen Pugh;
• 1646 Queensburg Ave., Frank Martin Estate/Donald Barnett;
• 1707 South 11th Ave., Michael McClendon;
• 2103 Center Ave., Romas Revell Mclain;
• 2104 Palmer Ave., Dee Nero LLC;
• 1137 Hayes St., Edgar C. Williams
The city council agreed with the Inspection Department’s recommendation to get Parks and Recreation to clean five unkempt properties and bill the owners, but a couple were granted extensions to take care of it themselves before the city does it and charges them for the work.
• 32 Marie Dr., Magnolia Properties Housing LLC;
• Two lots south of 643 Cross St., Karl Rogers;
• 516 Arco lane, Raven Haynes;
• 12 Meadow Lane, Joe N. Walker Estate, granted 45-day extension;
• 1209 North 4th Ave., Omeria McDonald Scott, granted two-week extension
In the first meeting this month, the following properties were approved for to be cleaned by the city and billed to the owner:
• 911 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Johnny McDonald;
• 823 North 8th Ave., Three Rose Properties;
• 835 South 6th Ave., Foxtrot LLC;
• 270 Burnt Bridge Road, James Blackledge;
• 1005 Pierce St., John Bernerd and Debra Ringgold;
• 1031 Pierce St., John Bernerd and Debra Ringgold;
• 1502 George St., Grady Nathan Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.