Spare parts team members Carter Townsend, Tom Neal and Sam Ducksworth look on as Cooper Ducksworth and Owen Neal demonstrate how their robot moves, picks up cones and places them on the poles. (Photo by Robert Clark)
Local youngsters recently got to witness a robotics demonstration at the Laurel-Jones County Library. A local group of budding roboticists based out of Hattiesburg called Spare Parts Robotics put on a show and explained how they built the robot on display and how the competitions they partake in operate.
“This is the second year this group has done a demonstration for us,” said Karyn Walsh, director of the Laurel-Jones County Library. “Some of the home-schooled kids’ moms got in touch with us last year about doing this, and they demonstrated one of their robots for us at the Ellisville library last year. It coincides with the libraries STEAM and maker space programs, which introduce kids to robotics and engineering that they might not know about otherwise. There are a couple of robots at the library that anyone can come look at as part of these programs.”
The group, using their robot from last year, was tasked with placing cones on varying heights on poles.
The Spare Parts are part of First Tech Challenge, which is made up of students from seventh through 12th grade. The First Lego League gets elementary-age students interested in robotics. Once they move on to middle school, they can become part of the FTC, which is a little more intensive.
In the FLL, kids are provided all the parts they need to build the robots and guidelines. When one progresses to the FTC, though, the groups have to buy their own parts, such as mecanum wheels, which are special wheels that help the robots move, and they have to research their designs.
Members of the FTC have to document everything they do, how they build the robot, the test runs they do with the robot, any and everything they do with the robot.
There are two ways to move on in competitions — the team that wins outright and scores the most points and also the team that has the best kept records and logs of how and what they did to their robot get to move on to the next stage of competition.
Every year, the competitors are a little different, and when they are announced, teams have about a month and a half to get their robots operational for competitions. Each team can participate in two competitions before the state competition that year, which takes place roughly six months after the announcements, and information about it is delivered to the teams. The Spare Parts meet every Tuesday and Thursday to go over their robot and how to make it perform to their standards.
The Spare Parts was founded five years ago, but there are no original members since they have all graduated high school. They currently have seven members, but can have up to 15 members for the competitions.
