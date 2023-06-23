Local youngsters recently got to witness a robotics demonstration at the Laurel-Jones County Library. A local group of budding roboticists based out of Hattiesburg called Spare Parts Robotics put on a show and explained how they built the robot on display and how the competitions they partake in operate.

“This is the second year this group has done a demonstration for us,” said Karyn Walsh, director of the Laurel-Jones County Library. “Some of the home-schooled kids’ moms got in touch with us last year about doing this, and they demonstrated one of their robots for us at the Ellisville library last year. It coincides with the libraries STEAM and maker space programs, which introduce kids to robotics and engineering that they might not know about otherwise. There are a couple of robots at the library that anyone can come look at as part of these programs.”

robotics team

Spare parts team members Carter Townsend, Tom Neal and Sam Ducksworth look on as Cooper Ducksworth and Owen Neal demonstrate how their robot moves, picks up cones and places them on the poles. (Photo by Robert Clark)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.