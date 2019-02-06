Chili cook-off, dog park grand opening and art showcase on tap
Weather-guessers are predicting cool weather with little chance of rain for Saturday, which is shaping up to be one of the busiest of the year in Laurel.
The eighth annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Central Avenue.
The event features music, beverages and teams competing for prizes and bragging rights. All entries are cooked on site and judged by a team of professionals.
Grand-prize winners will be chosen for two categories — Traditional and Homestyle — and will receive $1,000 each.
Chili is sold in an all-you-can-eat bowl for $10 or a bottomless keepsake pottery bowl — handcrafted by local potter Carl Buchanan — can be purchased for $25. Kids under 12 eat free.
For more, go to laurelmainstreet.com/events/chili-cook-off/, call 601-433-3255 or email info@laurelmainstreet.com or promotions chairwoman Heather Brown at hbrown@msb-ms.com.
Up 7th Avenue at Mason Park, the Leaders of the Pack will conclude a nearly two-year effort to build a dog park in Laurel’s largest green space.
The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the Raising Cane’s Laurel Dog Park is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
In addition to the grand opening, Raising Cane’s will have free chicken fingers, drinks, coupons and swag, the Knight Butcher will provide free dog bones and there will be a smooch-a-pooch dog-kissing booth.
The project was estimated to cost about $17,000 that the Leadership Jones County group Leaders of the Pack raised, costing the city nothing but the use of the park land.
An Artists’ Market is scheduled to run from 2-6 p.m. at Slowboat Brewing Co. at 318 West 5th Street.
The market is for artists and art appreciators and entry is free. The brewery is open to people of all ages, but patrons must be 21 years old to drink alcohol.
Live music will be provided by Shelby Kemp.
Following the art show, folk singer/songwriters Abe Partridge and J.W. Teller are scheduled to perform at 7:30 at the brewery.
