General Excellence, Photo of the Year spearhead LL-C dominance at press awards
BILOXI — The Leader-Call brought home a total of 32 Mississippi Press Association awards, including the top honor that goes to the best overall newspaper in each division, from the annual Better Newspaper Media Contest.
The newspaper’s staff won General Excellence, which highlighted their haul of 14 first-place awards for their work in 2020.
“Winning General Excellence is like a sports team winning a state championship,” Leader-Call owner and Publisher Jim Cegielski said. “It’s the one award that every newspaper wants to win because it says you’re the best in your classification, and it recognizes the contributions of everyone on the team. Everyone on this team plays a vital role in the production of this paper, and they all deserve to celebrate our success.”
Individual staff members racked up some of the most coveted individual awards, which were selected by judges from the Georgia Press Association.
Former reporter/photographer Jack Hammett won the Photo of the Year Prize, which is featured on the cover of the awards publication. His shot of James Neely under the headline “Bloody Sunday” in the aftermath of the Easter tornado in Soso earned Hammett the cash prize and a commemorative plaque. The Photo of the Year is selected from the best of the winners in all six circulation divisions.
Hammett and Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton’s coverage of the tornado won several awards and Editor Sean Murphy took top prizes for column-writing and design.
“Incredible photo capturing the suffering of this bleeding man with the trees down in the background. Terrific lighting and focus,” Judges wrote of Hammett’s photo that won first place in the Spot News Photo category. Thornton took second (fugitive Roscoe Keyes being caught by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department) and third (a rally at the courthouse) for a Leader-Call sweep in that category.
Murphy won Best Front Page, and judges wrote, “Terrific, varied and well-written content — along with clean design — make this a clear winner.” He also won first place for Design, with judges noting, “Looks professional … I like the boxes on articles that refer to related stories inside or on the web.”
The Leader-Call’s monthly Lifestyles section, which is put together by Lakyn Prince and Murphy, also won that top award out of three circulation divisions that were combined.
Hammett also won first place for General News Photo for his shot of Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee when he signed a decree to take down the old state flag outside City Hall. “Wow! This photo sent chills down my spine. So much emotion conveying the weight of a historical moment for the mayor, his city and the state,” judges wrote.
In the Commentary Column category, Murphy was first and Thornton was second, and Murphy and Thornton were second and third, respectively, for General Interest Column. “Outstanding column ‘Miscarriage of journalism’ about how the media jumping in bed with one party has destroyed their credibility and been bad for the country. Bravo. The dig at the ‘Homebound Heroes’ was also well written,” judges wrote of Murphy’s commentary. Thornton and Murphy were second and third, respectively, for their Editorials.
Hammett and Thornton teamed up to win first place in Breaking News Coverage, Photo Series and News Package. “This is highly-detailed and thorough coverage of a devastating event. The piece demonstrates the reporters’ tenacity and initiative, qualities that are crucial in spot news coverage. Out of a crowded field of entries, this was a clear winner,” judges wrote about the Breaking News Coverage award. Of the photo wins, judges wrote: “I’m so sorry that you had to go through this, but the graphics and multiple stories made a great package … Good composition by the photographers help tell a story in each image.” The Leader-Call swept the Photo Series category — Thornton taking second for coverage of rallies at the courthouse and former sports editor Brad Crowe winning third place for a series of shots of dirt bikes ramping.
Murphy and Thornton took first and second in a category they have dominated for years, Best Headline. “Taking notes from the genius(es) behind the Laurel Leader-Call’s headlines. Fantastic work!” The winners were “A real Schmidtshow” and “DU-Idiot.”
Thornton won first in General News Story for his reporting on no-knock warrants executed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to arrest suspected drug dealers. “This was an exceptional entry in a very strong category. Thornton is an ace at storytelling and capturing details lesser journalists might have missed. The lede was perfect. The quotes were well-placed and added to the narrative. And the topic was timely. Great job!”
He also won Best Lede — a newspaper term for the opening of a story — for a feature on Chris Hurtt, who had his rights restored after overcoming a criminal past and becoming a successful business owner. “Quick, snappy and makes the reader want to read on. This lede sets a pace for the story that follows and hits at a more emotional aspect of the story rather than falling back on a more straightforward approach. Well done.” Thornton also won second in the category for his story about then-Councilman Tony Wheat urging contractors to pick up the pace on paving streets in the city.
The Leader-Call also won second place in News Package for coronavirus coverage and second place for Magazine Periodical with a special publication honoring health-care workers and first-responders called “Headlines for the Frontlines.”
Brad Crowe won second and third in Sports Features for stories on former West Jones Mustang Archie Harper and Laurel High soccer player Kaymin Ulmer, respectively.
Hammett won a third-place award for In-Depth or Investigative Coverage for a piece he did on evictions in the city.
Thornton won a third-place award for Feature Story for “Losing Londyn,” about Mashayla Harper’s daughter being killed in a car crash on the way home from a baby shower in her honor.
Hammett left the Leader-Call in March with the intention of going to work for the Laurel Police Department. His girlfriend and fellow photojournalist Cam Bonelli was hired to take his place. Several photos she snapped for the Hattiesburg American last year won awards, too. She took first and second in the Sports Feature Photo category, first and third for Feature Photos and third in Personality Portrait.
“Newspaper experts from around the country have consistently picked our paper for a whole lot of awards over the years, but this is our best showing ever,” Cegielski said. “I hope that our readers, our advertisers and community leaders understand that quality, aggressive but fair journalism benefits all of them. If you see a successful community, you can bet that it has a successful newspaper.”
The other General Excellence winners were The Daily Journal in Tupelo, The Commercial Dispatch of Columbus, The Greenwood Commonwealth, The Columbian Progress and The Sun-Sentinel in Charleston. General Excellence winners are selected by MPA based on a points system for award winners in all of the categories.
Thirty-four newspapers submitted a total of 1,623 entries into this year’s editorial contest.
“We congratulate all the winners in this year's contest,” said MPA President Kevin Cooper, senior vice president of Boone Newspapers, Inc. “It demonstrates the very hard work they all accomplished in a year that was full of extraordinary challenges for everyone in every community.”
Awards for advertising excellence will be handed out in February during MPA’s Mid-Winter Conference.
Founded in 1866 and now in its 155th year, MPA is trade association representing Mississippi newspaper media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.