Laurel businesses could start blooming just in time for spring.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday lifted the mask mandate until March 31 and will allow businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity — but health-care workers will continue following Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Joining Texas, Reeves said Tuesday he’s replacing the executive orders requiring masks and social distancing in businesses with “recommendations.”
“Today, I signed what I expect will be one of my last executive orders regarding COVID-19. Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well. In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate.”
South Central Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Mark Horne, who is in frequent contact with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said the new order will affect businesses but it doesn’t lift requirements for medical workers.
“Masks and limited visitation will continue,” Horne said. “Requirements for K-12 school environments will continue as well. Reeves’ lifting of the mask mandate will have zero effect on policies in the health-care world.”
Though COVID inpatient numbers have gone down, SCRMC and other hospitals are seeing a flurry of patient visits for other reasons.
“Our overall activity has been steady with normal things, as a lot of people had set elective visits aside,” Horne said. “We’re certainly doing more things like elective procedures, which generates admissions. A friend in Jackson told me ICU and hospital admissions for normal things (like traffic accidents) are going up. People are moving around.”
That said, the fight against the deadly virus isn’t over. Horne and Dobbs still recommend that people at risk, such as those age 65 and older, should continue following guidelines.
“What we’ve said is that all precautions will continue, mandate or not,” Horne said. “Good advice is good advice. … Part of this decision is still avoiding indoor crowds, socially distancing and wearing masks. We haven’t changed that message.”
The new order began at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Various businesses around town will be working at full capacity and not require masks on visitors, though many workers will still wear them. Pearl’s is an example of that.
Lee’s Coffee and Tea won’t require masks on guests, and neither will Café La Fleur, though the latter has left masks for employees as optional.
Reeves told media Tuesday that the virus will continue to spread even as vaccinations roll out.
“We continue to see new cases of the virus every day, just like we see new cases of the flu every day,” he said.
Horne cautioned that while there is hope that life will go back to normal — one full year after the pandemic hit — the public should take this opportunity to push the numbers even lower, lest they shoot back up.
“Dr. Dobbs and I share the excitement for the improving COVID numbers,” he said. “We do not want to diminish the joy that people are feeling, seeing these numbers improve and seeing fewer of their fellow Mississippians getting sick and dying. That’s a wonderful thing. However, we want to caution people that the danger isn’t over.
“We need to continue to get vaccinated as quickly as we can. We want to encourage everybody to continue to be careful, to be mindful. This virus is still here. We can see what we’ve seen in the past, where we’ve had two surges here. It will get worse, then better, and we’ll loosen restrictions and people will start having gatherings. Then it will go back up. We want to keep pushing those numbers down so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.