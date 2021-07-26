Landis’ largest commission destined for Hattiesburg doctor
Mark Landis waited outside of JParker Reclaimed nervously for his latest commissioner to appear.
As one of the most famous art forgers in the world, Landis has taken a new approach — painting commissions on request. At JPaker Reclaimed, Landis has a gallery of paintings he’s created from works, mostly portraits. All he’s ever wanted to do was be a commercial artist, Landis said.
“I enjoy painting sisters,” Landis said as he pointed to his paintings displayed on the wall.
But he’s taken on his largest commission yet, a replication of “Christ in the Storm on the Sea in Galilee,” painted by Rembrandt Van Rijn in 1633. Jacqueline Parker, owner of JParker reclaimed, exclusively displays Landis’ paintings at her store in downtown Laurel.
“In my opinion, if you could see both together, Mark’s would rival Rembrandt,” Parker said.
Hattiesburg Dr. Keith Thompson commissioned Landis to paint “Christ in the Storm on the Sea in Galilee” with a twist. Hidden in the painting are
Thompson’s two daughters, 13-year-old twins Riley and Claire, as disciples on the boat.
“This is a reproduction of one of the most famous paintings Rembrandt has ever done,” Thompson said.
“It depicts Mark 4,” Thompson said. “Jesus is asleep on the boat and the disciples are freaking out as a storm rages around them.”
In Mark 4: 37-41: “A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped. Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, ‘Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?’
“He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Quiet! Be still!’ Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.
“He said to his disciples, ‘Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?’
“They were terrified and asked each other, ‘Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!’”
To Thompson, the painting has even more meaning to him as a Christian and doctor working during the pandemic.
“It’s the universal truth for Christians,” Thompson said. “At times we get in the middle of circumstances, and we tend to freak out, but you’re in the boat with Christ. You just have to have faith.” The family plans to hang the piece at their home in Hattiesburg.
In 1990, Rembrandt’s only seascape “Christ in the Storm on the Sea in Galilee” was stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston by two thieves dressed as police officers. The painting was cut from its frame, and it hangs empty in the museum. The museum’s namesake Gardner purchased the piece in 1898 from Colnaghi & Co. for about $202,572 in today’s money.
The thieves’ heist netted 13 works, totaling $500 million. It’s estimated that Rembrandt’s stolen piece is valued at nearly $100 million today.
The piece has never been found, despite a $5 million reward from the FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.