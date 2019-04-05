The Spinners will perform a free outdoor concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville. Guests of all ages are invited.
One of the most memorable groups of the ’70s, The Spinners are well known for their unique and distinctive sound that embodies “Philly soul.” The group charted several hits on Billboard’s Top 100, including “Rubberband Man,” “I’ll be Around,” “Working My Way Back to You/Forgive Me, Girl” and “Could it be I’m Falling in Love.”
After the concert, guests who are 21 or older are welcome to experience the casino’s slot and table games and the Sportsbook.
For more information, call 1-866-447-3275 or visit www.bokhomacasino.com.
Bok Homa Casino is owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The facility features more than 700 slot machines, table gamesand a quick-serve eatery named Lucky’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.