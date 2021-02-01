Mayor Johnny Magee will give his annual State of the City address at the council meeting this evening (Tuesday) at 5:30 at City Hall.
Magee, who is running for re-election, always gives a thorough department-by-department review — often assigning a letter grade to the department heads — and offers goals for the upcoming year. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
The council also OK’d polling places that will be used for primary elections on April 6 and the general election on June 8. They are:
• Ward 1 — Church of Christian Unity (1000 South 19th Ave.);
• Ward 2 — Parkview Baptist Church Family Life Center (930 North 10th Ave.);
• Ward 3 — Ed Smith Building (old AmSouth Bank, 2909 Audubon Dr.);
• Ward 4 — Christ’s Church (1301 North 2nd Ave.)
• Ward 5 — L.T. Ellis Center (610 Munson St.);
• Ward 6 — Fire Station No. 1 (314 Ellisville Blvd.)
• Ward 7 — Oak Park Field House (Taylor Street, right off Queensburg Avenue)
In the previous meeting, a Columbia company had the low bid on the South 16th Avenue Utility and Roadway Improvements Project. T.L. Wallace Construction Inc. will do the work at a cost of $1,456,513.40, edging out DNA Underground and Walters Construction and coming in $370,000 under the engineer’s estimate of $1,826,453.25.
The council — which had all seven members present for the first time since early September — unanimously approved a second reading of an order approving new, tentative district lines that include annexed areas in what was Pendorff and elsewhere.
Those boundaries were drawn by government consultant Slaughter & Associates for the purpose of getting on with this year’s municipal elections, and they will be redrawn after 2020 Census data becomes available later this year.
In other business, the council unanimously approved:
• A $5,000 donation from Walmart to the Laurel Fire Department to update electronic training equipment:
• Travel for John Stringer and Zachary Cook of the Laurel Police Department to Biloxi for NRA Law Enforcement Instructor Pistol Shooting Course in Biloxi at a cost of $800;
• New Laurel Main Street Director Susan Ladd to serve as that organization’s representative on the city Planning Commission.
The council also agreed to set a public hearing for Feb. 16 for the owners of two properties that the Inspection had deemed a menace to public health and safety — 14 Carney Dr. (Liu Properties) and 830 South Magnolia St. (St. Luke M.B. Church).
The council also approved lot-cleaning assessments for three properties that the city cleaned, and billed the owners for costs ranging from $155 to $6,825.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.