Training, faith help LPD officer who arrested La. murder suspect
Macon Davis can replay that night in his mind second for second. He can remember where a murder suspect was sitting, where Davis positioned himself and the feeling that he could have easily been shot.
It unfolded in June 2020 when Davis, an officer with the Laurel Police Department, and then-LPD officer Justin Landrum when a vehicle veer from a traffic stop on Mason Street around 2:45 a.m.
When Davis pulled the car over, the passenger, 38-year-old Michael David Benge, immediately raised suspicions.
“After we got him stopped, the passenger was nervous, and I could see he had something under his leg,” Davis said. “When he got out, the gun fell out onto the ground. (I) ran the serial number and it came back a stolen firearm.”
At the time, Davis did not know that Benge was the suspect in a murder in Lamar County, but Davis did have Benge on a stolen-firearm charge. But it was the way Benge was acting before he left that car that Davis said was a mix of training and reliance on Jesus Christ.
Davis’ training told him to get between the driver — Benge’s girlfriend — and the passenger. “He never had a clear shot,” Davis said when asked if he believed he would have gotten shot that night.
“If he was by himself, I absolutely believe that he would have shot me,” Davis said. “He said to me, ‘You never gave me a shot.’ By him saying that, I think, absolutely, he would have shot me.”
Davis recalled seeing a shovel in the car and making a joke about it — a joke that turned out to be eerily real.
“I said, ‘What y’all doing with this shovel, trying to hide bodies?’” Davis said.
As it turns out, the shovel was taken into evidence after investigators said they believed it was, indeed, used to bury the body of the victim. Davis took Benge and his girlfriend to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. A few hours later, it was discovered that he was the murder suspect from Hattiesburg, and the gun that was recovered was believed to be the one used in the killing. Benge is awaiting trial for capital murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Dedrick Grant of Ponchatoula, La., whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 13, near Lumberton.
After that arrest, Davis and Landrum were honored by the Laurel City Council. Not a day goes by that Davis does not think of that incident.
“I think about it every day when I turn on the blue lights to make a stop,” he said. “Thankfully, it doesn’t happen here very often. It is something I will never forget. I know my Lord and Savior keeps me safe. He controls it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.