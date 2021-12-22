30,000 pounds of supplies driven from Jones County to tornado-ravaged Kentucky
The national narrative that Americans hate one another based on everything from skin color to sexual orientation certainly cannot be found on the ground of what once was Mayfield, Ky.
Like an Amazon distribution center, truckloads of supplies flowed into the fairgrounds near Mayfield. As fast as 18-wheelers flow in with relief supplies, they depart and more flow in.
Some have government markings, but most are people like Lance Chancellor and an army of volunteers who organize relief drives, then deliver life-saving materials to an area of America decimated by recent tornadoes.
“It’s really like the ‘United States of America,’” Chancellor said on Tuesday, shortly after arriving at what was once Mayfield. “The help is coming from all over, really ... Texas, Indiana, Mississippi. Everyone is working on the same goal — trying to relieve suffering and deliver supplies for survival.”
Chancellor and the Powers Volunteer Fire Department launched the relief drive last week. On the first day, the supplies did not flow into the local staging area. But as the deadline came closer, more and more supplies flowed into the fire station on Highway 184.
“Friday afternoon, late, we had three sorted pallet loads on a 53-foot trailer, and
it was like, ‘Oh, my goodness,’” Chancellor said. “By Saturday night, we were full to the brim, front to back. “We have had a lot of folks put in a lot of hours over the last week. The payoff is that these folks will have the supplies they need to survive.”
The loaded-down 18-wheeler was filled to the max and left Jones County shortly after 4 Tuesday morning. In less than seven hours, the convoy — which included two Powers Fire & Rescue vehicles — were delivering more than 30,000 pounds of supplies. The trip spanned 806 miles. The group returned to Jones County Tuesday night.
“Total hours in travel and unloading yesterday: 19,” Chancellor wrote in an email. “Value to the tornado victims of the relief supplies delivered: Priceless.”
Chancellor had a front row seat for the Easter 2020 tornadoes that ravaged parts of Jones County, especially in the Soso area.
He saw suffering that day, but what he witnessed when the local convoy drove into Kentucky was something he couldn’t describe.
“There’s nothing left. It’s horrible,” Chancellor said of the remains of the storms that traveled an estimated 165 miles on the ground through western Kentucky, the ninth-longest tornado track in U.S. history.
“Everything was just obliterated. When we arrived, there wasn’t a tree standing. Everything was destroyed.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported top wind speeds at 190 mph, 10 mph short of being categorized as an EF-5 — the largest on the Fujita Scale that measures tornadoes’ wind speed. Seventy-eight people were killed.
Chancellor's hope is that the spirit of what he and his team saw in Kentucky will spill over to everyday life.
“Everyone is working for the same goal — to alleviate the suffering of the people of Kentucky,” Chancellor said. “It is amazing.”
