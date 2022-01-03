Deja deep doo-doo for man who doubled down after drug arrest
It was deja deep doo-doo for a Gulf Coast man who was caught with drugs in the same place by the same deputy shortly after being released from jail for the same thing four days earlier, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Justin Obriant, 44, was charged with possession of a controlled substance at a roadblock at Masonite Lake Road and Old Highway 84 after Deputy Chase Smith found approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on him just after midnight Thursday. That was about the same amount Smith found on him during a roadblock at the the same place just after midnight last Monday, according to that report. He was released on bond that afternoon and apparently didn’t take long to replenish his supply of the drug. This time, he was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $5,000 bond a couple of hours before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.
He was first listed as being from Saucier, but he has apparently traded his space near the beach to be near Masonite Lake.
An Ovett man was “right behind him” and was also arrested with meth at the same safety checkpoint Thursday morning, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division said. Thomas Baucum, 29, was also charged with possession of meth and released the next day on $5,000 bond.
Arresting the same people over and over isn’t particularly surprising to Driskell or any other law enforcement official, for that matter.
“These meth guys are morons,” he said, adding that meth is “definitely” the drug that’s giving the JCSD and other local law enforcement officials the most problems. That’s directly related to the open-border crisis between the United States and Mexico, Driskell agreed.
“Prices have drastically dropped,” and the meth is stronger and more readily available than it was a decade ago, Driskell said. “Ten years ago, a gram was $200 ... now it’s $30, $35 for a gram, and it’s a purer drug, straight from Mexico.”
That steady flow of meth “makes our job hard,” and it’s frustrating, too. “It takes me longer to arrest someone and investigate these cases and prepare for court than the amount of time they’ll serve in prison, if any,” Driskell said.
And the pursuit of quick cash to buy the drug is what’s fueling thefts, which are “rampant” in the county and elsewhere, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall added.
“This drug is so powerful, people will give up all they have to get it,” Driskell said. “It ruins lives, families ... they give up everything they own to get it.”
JCSD narcotics agents have added the three cases from the checkpoint to their files and are working them now, Driskell said.
The amount that Obriant had each time is at the “tipping point” for getting charged with possession with intent to distribute, but the amount isn’t the only factor that’s considered in determining if someone can be charged with dealing, Driskell said.
“Great job by deputies in apprehending these two individuals,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
