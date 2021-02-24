A gun-wielding would-be automobile thief was taken into custody after trying to steal items from a vehicle early Sunday afternoon, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Keith Arrington Jr., 20, of Laurel was charged with one count of auto burglary after being taken into custody shortly after the incident.
The owner of the vehicle, who wasn’t identified, reportedly walked out of the Wellness Center at South Central Regional Medical Center around 2:45 p.m. and caught the suspect stealing from the car.
Arrington “reportedly pointed a handgun at the owner of the vehicle as he fled the scene,” Cox said.
Officers were dispatched there and Arrington was apprehended near Adams Street and 12th Avenue a short time later. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $5,000.
The case is being handled by Lt. Michael Reaves. He said there was no forced entry, indicating that the vehicle was likely unlocked.
“I would rather people be able to leave their vehicles unlocked, but it’s 2021,” Cox said. “I’m not blaming the victim because he’s not the one who did something wrong … but this is a good time to remind people that they should always lock their vehicle and leave their valuables out of view.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
