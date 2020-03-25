The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information about thefts that occurred at T&T Distributors (Prairie Farms) on Melton Road in the Powers Community on March 11 and again on March 18. T&T Distributors is a locally owned distributor of milk products for Jones, Wayne, Smith and Jasper counties. The thefts occurred after dark. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
