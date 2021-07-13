Two Jasper County suspects, one of whom was captured last Thursday hiding out in an attic of a home in Glade, were arrested for a string of burglaries with the help of Jones County sheriff’s deputies.
Justin Sellers, 37, and Cody Phillips, 35, reportedly stole from the same deer camp three times within a 5-6 day period, said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.
“They first broke into a shed July 3 and stole two four-wheelers,” Johnson said. “We had some pictures from game cameras, but the images were blurry.”
Deputies returned to the camp July 4 around 5:30 in the morning after they were notified someone was on the campsite. Again the game cameras captured the intruders, but they were unsuccessful in identifying the suspects because of the image quality.
Then, on July 8, deputies got their lucky break when someone saw a black F-150 leaving the camp and later able to get the plates of the suspect vehicles. Phillips was arrested by Jasper County deputies.
Both were brought in for questioning after Sellers was found hiding in an attic of a Glade home by Jones County deputies. At the home at the end of John Griffith Road, officials were able to recover a John Deere side-by-side, tools and three four-wheelers that had been taken from the property along with a rifle.
“As they say, third time’s the charm,” Johnson said.
Phillips received six felony charges with four counts of grand larceny. His bond was set at $15,000. Sellers received six felony charges —four counts of grand larceny and two counts of burglary of a non-dwelling— and was denied bond for being out on a prior charge.
The case is being handled by former Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigator Jody White and Daniel Gilmore.
