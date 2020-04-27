Residents on road to recovery after Sharon twister
•
When Jones County thought the worst was over — a global pandemic notwithstanding — residents of the Sharon Community were rocked with a third home-damaging storm since Easter Sunday.
Jeffrey Dobson stood outside his house assisting the cleanup of what might be a small miracle, depending on one’s perspective. The mighty oak tree in Dobson’s front hard had been uprooted and lay just to the side of the house. It wasn’t a disaster, Dobson said. “It’s just work.”
“My grandparents got married in the swamp, back there,” Dobson said, nodding toward the land behind his house. “They planted this oak tree the year they were married — 1919.”
Members of the Jones County 4-H Jr. Livestock Association, family and coworkers were out helping Dobson clear the tree from the yard. As with previous tornado damage scenes, the air was thick with the buzz of chainsaws. Dobson and his helpers had been working since dawn.
It was 4:15 a.m. when the tornado struck, as Dobson noted, “Yeah, I can tell you exactly when it hit.
“I heard rolling thunder and strong wind, and I thought, ‘There’s a tornado in all that.’ The wind got real bad and I heard a loud bump. It was the tree going down.”
Dobson said that by all logic, the tree should have been cut a long time ago. It had stayed in the front yard these years for sentimental reasons.
“It needed to go, and I wasn’t about to cut it, so God took care of it,” he said.
In a dramatic coincidence, Barbara Ulmer, Gloria Washer and Joyce Gibson — all sisters — dealt with a similar situation. The tree in the front yard was uprooted and lay across the power line. The house remained relatively unharmed.
“By the grace of God, he blew the tree this way,” Ulmer said. The tree had been there since 1981.
Gibson, who has cerebral palsy, cried out to her older sister and caretaker Washer. “Get me out of here! Get me out of here!” she said from her bed. The power was on just long enough for them to use the electronic lift to get Gibson into the bathroom.
“It really traumatized both of them,” Ulmer said. But they were otherwise unharmed.
In fact, Gibson cracked a few smiles when having her photo taken and speaking to a reporter. “It was scary — whew!” she said. “(The tree) needs cutting.”
“It draws you closer to God,” Ulmer said. “We’ve had some tough times since Easter. It’s been hard. Jones County always comes back. … We need love and we need help.”
Apparent tornadoes struck Shady Grove, Sharon and Sandersville that morning.
Storms also cut through the rest of the state, and nearly 60,000 homes were without power, according to poweroutage.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.