What was launched as a new event for downtown Laurel last year is on the chopping block now, and some city officials aren’t happy about it.
The Pine Cone Drop has been axed for this New Year’s Eve because of coronavirus concerns, Mayor Johnny Magee announced at Tuesday’s meeting with the City Council. It was the decision of the city’s Special Events Committee, he said.
“It was turned down for fear of COVID,” Magee said, adding that there’s “no mechanism in place to appeal the ruling. That may be something we need to look at.”
The city’s Special Events Committee is made up of department heads or their designees. Voting members present at the meeting in which Laurel Main Street’s request to host the second annual New Year’s Eve Pine Cone Drop are listed as Tim Barksdale (Parks and Recreation), Tommie Ferguson (Laurel Fire Department), Capt. Shane Valentine (Laurel Police Department), Ted Collins (Public Works Department) and Harold Russell (Inspection Department). Cindy Pitts is the coordinator but a non-voting member of the committee. The vote was 4-1, but it was unclear at press time which members voted for it and who voted against the cancellation.
“I support Laurel Main Street’s efforts,” council President Tony Thaxton said. “We need to figure out a way to make this (event) happen.”
Councilman Tony Wheat said he was “disappointed” in the Special Events Committee. “This is a bunch of crap,” he said.
Laurel Main Street didn’t contest the committee’s ruling, executive director Judi Holifield said, “but we did feel like the decision was a tad premature.”
The annual Loblolly Festival, which was scheduled last Saturday, was canceled because of COVID concerns. The Pine Cone Drop, which was deemed a success in its inaugural year to ring in 2020, was going to be a fitting finale for Holifield, who announced her retirement from LMS in July. She has been at the helm of the organization during a time of unprecedented growth and tourism to downtown Laurel.
Holifield gave a report of growth that has or is expected to come to downtown soon. She noted that five restaurants have opened or are close to opening.
“It’s phenomenal that anything is opening during this time,” she said. “Many places experienced closures, but we have not. We’ve been strong.”
Holifield introduced the mayor and council to her successor, Susan Ladd, who moved to Laurel with her husband Dr. Seth Ladd of South Central Regional Medical Center, from Franklin, Tenn.
“I hope you give her the love and acceptance you’ve given me through the years,” she said. “I appreciate your support.”
Holfield will continue working through Dec. 31, and she will continue to live in the city’s historic district and be available when needed, she said.
“I’m not going anywhere,” she said. “I hope to be an asset.”
Downtown wasn’t the only growth that was discussed in Tuesday’s meeting. Attorney Chad Mask also talked to the council about the city’s recent state Supreme Court victory in the battle to annex Pendorff. That will officially take effect on Oct. 25, he said.
The most immediate change will be the city police and fire protection that the 700-plus new Laurel residents will be under, Mask said. If there’s a fire or crime in Pendorff on Oct. 25, city firefighters or police will be responsible for responding.
Mask encouraged new residents to contact their insurance agent to notify them of the change on Monday, Oct. 26. That’s because they are now under a Class 10 fire rating, which has rates that are “sky high,” but as part of the city, that rating will be a Class 5. That should reduce rates immediately and those who pay yearly should get a refund, Mask said.
Water and sewer service rates will also decrease immediately as the function of both will increase for over time for the new residents, Magee said. Pendorff customers had been paying an “outside city rate” of at least $19.29 per month and that will go down to a minimum of $12.83 per month.
City services will have to be available to Pendorff residents and businesses within five years. Infrastructure upgrades are expected to cost the city $16.5 million. New city residents would not have to pay city school taxes and would be allowed to continue sending their children to county schools, according to the plan.
The addition of 286 residential units will increase the city’s population by 729 and add 67 businesses. That will add an estimated $700,000 annually to the city treasury, Magee said.
“Congratulations to each of you,” Mask said after the end of the legal process that started two years with the ruling of special appointed Judge James Bell in Jones County Chancery Court and ended with an unsuccessful appeal by the Pendorff Community Association in the state Supreme Court. “The mayor was a key leader on this and (City Attorney D.D. Bassi) successfully tried the case.”
The new residents will be able to vote in the city election in June, so the district lines of all wards will be adjusted in time for that, Mask said.
“We asked for it, now we got it,” Thaxton said.
