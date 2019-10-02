The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will conduct its triennial emergency response exercise at 3 p.m. today (Thursday).
The exercise will be a simulated aircraft accident that will test the skills of airport personnel and local first-responders. The exercise is required by the FAA in order for the airport to retain its operating certificate.
For more details, call Executive Director Tom Heanue at 601-545-3111, ext. 102 or 601-649-2444, ext. 102.
