LL-C takes home 20 awards
•
Leader-Call Editor Mark Thornton’s scathing exposé of former Sheriff Alex Hodge's failure to have indictments served in a timely manner that led to the dismissal of more than two dozen felony cases took home the prestigious Bill Minor Prize for Investigative Journalism at Friday's Mississippi Press Association awards ceremony.
The Minor prize, which brings with it $2,060 in award money, is the highest award given each year by the association. It is named for famed Mississippi reporter Bill Minor, who was called the Conscience of Mississippi for his reporting on racial strife in Mississippi in the 1950s-’60s.
Thornton's reporting exposed an alarming number of felony indictments that had gone unserved, many dating back a decade. The exposes, titled "Failure to Serve," showed as many as 25 felony suspects went without facing justice in 2019.
Hodge, who was in a heated campaign and had for months cut the Leader-Call off from any Jones County Sheriff's Department-related information, blasted the paper in a courthouse press conference. He opened the press conference by saying, “I’m not here, as some think I should, to respond to various rumors and propaganda and personal slander.”
The JCSD Facebook page announcing the press conference posted that Hodge would clear things up about some “misleading information” that had been reported.
In awarding Thornton the Minor prize, judges wrote: "Delivering indictments and other court papers is a routine function of a sheriff's office that often doesn't receive or need much attention from the public. But in this case at least 25 felony suspects got their cases dismissed because the serving of their papers wasn't timely – often years late.
"The Leader-Call covered these cases one at a time but kept a running tally of the mounting evidence of neglect of duty and its consequences in trials not held, restitution not paid, and sentences not imposed."
Hodge lost his bid to win the Republican nomination for sheriff to Macon Davis.
"I don't know how many times I have to say this community is blessed to have someone like Mark Thornton leading the reporting charge," said Publisher Jim Cegielski, who has worked alongside Thornton since the opening of The ReView of Jones County in 2007. "He is without a doubt the best reporter in Mississippi and I couldn’t be happier about Mark getting the recognition he deserves. It is a blessing to have him here because he could be a star at any news organization in America.
"Had Mark not put in the time, the effort and the dogged determination for the truth, the fact that nearly 25 felony suspects were walking free because of the neglect of the sheriff would not have been known by the general public. That is true community journalism — being the eyes and ears for the public.
And let this prize be yet another warning to every public official in Jones County, Mark is watching."
Thornton took home a third-place award in the investigative/in-depth category with his coverage of Hodge's raid on the property of an elderly Jones County couple. After a lengthy court battle, all charges were dropped against David and Mary Ellen Senne and Hodge and the Humane Society of the United States had to pay $5,000 to the Sennes for the illegal seizure of five house pets.
Overall, the Leader-Call had one of its finest showings, bringing home seven first-place awards, eight second-place awards and five third-place awards.
The paper also finished second in the coveted General Excellence category, marking the second straight year the LL-C has finished second in the category. The staff also earned a second-place award for Community Service with its support of the Salvation Army. In 2019, the LL-C took home the first-place honor in the Community Service category for its support of the Animal Rescue League.
Thornton won four first-place awards:
• Best Business News story about bringing broadband to rural areas of Jones County
• Best Investigative/In-Depth for the same package of stories that won the Minor prize.
• Best Sports Feature Photo for a picture of West Jones baseball player Dustin Dickerson celebrating the Mustangs' state championship.
• Best Lede for a story on Macon Davis' defeat of Hodge in the Republican runoff.
Brad Crowe, who joined the staff just over a year ago, took home first place for best sports section. He also won a first-place award for best sports news when he reported on a longtime local referee who had a heart attack on the field. Crowe also took home a second-place award for best sports column, which is judged among all weekly newspapers in the state.
Cegielski stated, “Brad has turned around our sports department that had suffered since the loss of Josh Nichols. He’s a young guy who is just starting to blossom. I can’t wait to see what he brings to the table in the years to come”.
The staff took home a first-place award for best special section, a February Profile section about Scotsman and its owner Ben Napier.
Sean Murphy took home a first-place prize for his headline "Hotty Potty" above a photo of Ole Miss' Elijah Moore pretending to urinate like a dog in the end zone during the Egg Bowl. It led to a 15-yard penalty, a missed extra point and the firing of the coach.
"I want to congratulate all of the winners in this year's MPA contest," Cegielski said. "We have the best newspaper staff around and I couldn’t be prouder of my team."
The awards were judged by members of the Alabama Press Association. Thirty-one newspapers submitted a total of 1,768 entries.
Other award winners were:
Second place:
• Sports Feature, Sean Murphy
• General Interest Column, Jim Cegielski
• General News Photo, Jack Hammett
• Sports action photo, Brad Crowe
• Best lifestyles page or section, Staff
• Lede, Mark Thornton
Third place:
• In-depth investigative, Mark Thornton
• General interest column, Sean Murphy
• General news photo, Mark Thornton
• Spot news photo, Mark Thornton
• Best Special Section: Championship celebration, Sean Murphy and Mark Thornton
