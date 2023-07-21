Kansas City, Mo. — Steve Thrash has been elected Southeastern Regional Director for Sertoma, an international nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of people with speech and hearing impairments.
A retired resident of Laurel, Thrash brings years of experience as a member of the Sertoma Club of Laurel and a passion for advancing the mission of Sertoma, according to a press release form the organization’s headquarters in Kansas City.
“I am thrilled to join Sertoma as the Southeastern Regional Director,” Thrash said. “Sertoma has been near and dear to my heart since I became a member of the Sertoma Club of Laurel in 2001. I have held numerous club, regional and national positions, and I am excited to continue my work with Sertoma to brighten the future of speech and hearing across the region and nationally.”
In his new position, Thrash will oversee and represent Sertoma clubs in the Southeast region of the United States. He will work closely with club members and leaders to develop and implement programs that support Sertoma's mission of improving the quality of life for those with speech and hearing impairments.
