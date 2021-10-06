Friday, Oct. 8
LLT's Encore of 'Steel Magnolias' this weekend
Laurel Little Theatre's production of "Steel Magnolias" has been so popular, another weekend has been added. The entire two-week initial run sold out before opening night — the first time that has happed at LLT since 1980.
The added performances will be Friday through Sunday, (Oct. 8-10) with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
These shows are expected to sell out. Call 601-428-0140
for reservations.
Anyone who can’t come that extra weekend and would like to be on wait list
for tonight (Saturday) and Sunday's shows, email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Ghost hunting in the Laurel Library
The Laurel Library is haunted, its employees say, and they’re inviting the public to come there as paranormal experts attempt to communicate with their ghosts and discover who or what is haunting the library.
The Magnolia Paranormal Group will be there 7-10 p.m. Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. Ages 12 and up are welcome to attend, and there’s a maximum of 10 participants per evening. The fee is $25 per person. Light snacks will be provided.
Register online ljclsystem.eventbrite.com or call (601)-428-4313 for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Gumbofest at American Legion
The American Legion Post 11 (1108 North 9th Ave., Laurel) will host its first
Gumbofest starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30. Teams will compete for the first-place prize of $150 and a trophy. Second place will earn $100 and a trophy, third place will get a trophy and the People’s Choice will get a plaque. The entry fee for teams is $75.
Spectators can enter for $10 each, and children 10 and under can attend for free.
The even will serve as a fundraiser for the American Legion Post 11 Auxiliary to support veterans in emergency need.
Pick up an application and rules during regular business hours or call 601-651-6283, or call Stephanie (601-433-2655) or Jackie (601-422-9449).
