A home was a total loss and three family dogs were missing, but a grandmother and two toddlers managed to escape a house fire in the Pendorff Commnunity early Tuesday.
Jamie Herndon and her two grandchildren, ages 3 and 4, were asleep when she was awakened by smoke filling the house at 3216 Fast Road. Herndon told firefighters that she got up earlier in the morning and built a fire in the fireplace, then went back to bed. She said the home had heavy smoke and flames visible in the den when she got her grandchildren and escaped from the home
Volunteers from Calhoun, Soso and Hebron, along with Station 6 from the Laurel Fire Department, responded to the burning house at about 6:30 a.m.
The home was deemed a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The family dogs had not been found at the tome that firefighters cleared the scene.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene.
— By Dana Bumgardner/PIO Jones County Fire Council
