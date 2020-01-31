With just enough time to get their equipment back in service after a fire on Highway 184 on Wednesday afternoon, volunteer firefighters from M&M, Powers and Glade responded to a vehicle collision at Jeff Byrd Road and Highway 84 East. The driver of a Ford Focus was attempting to cross the highway onto Jeff Byrd Road and collided with a Ford truck traveling west on the highway. Traffic was slowed for almost two hours since both lanes of traffic were blocked and traffic had to be diverted. Three occupants suffered what were described as minor injuries and EMServ Ambulance transported one to the emergency room. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
