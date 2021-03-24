An adult and two teens were shot while riding in a vehicle Sunday night following a disturbance and a 22-year-old Laurel man has been charged.
The shooting happened at about 10 in the 1800 block of Julian Street near South 18th Avenue. The three victims were taken by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed that two of them remain in the hospital.
Rashad Moore, 22, was arrested at a home in the 1800 block of Johnson Drive on Monday afternoon after LPD executed a search warrant. Three guns — one of which was reported as stolen — were seized. It is believed one of the three — a long gun — was used in the shooting, which was "not random," the LPD said.
Moore is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday, where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $100,000 per count for a total of $300,000.
Investigator Mitch Blakeney is assigned to the case and it is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
