Three arrests have been made in an armed robbery from November 2019, according to the Ellisville Police Department.
On Sunday, the Laurel Police Department arrested Quadarius JaQuan Smith of Ellisville, who police had been looking for. He was formally charged with armed robbery Tuesday.
Wednesday, police made their final arrests in the case when Jamari Lavon McGilberry and Damien Ohara Combest, both from Ellisville, turned themselves in, after which they were formally charged.
Judge David Lyons has set bond for the three men at $25,000 each. Armed robbery is a charge that carries a sentence of up to life in prison.
On Nov. 16, Ellisville police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Dubose Street and Highway 11. A 17-year-old male had been lured to the location to buy marijuana, police said. Three black men with handguns approached the juvenile and ordered him to hand over his wallet, cell phone and several guns.
